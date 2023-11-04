Hamas blocked the exits from the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for foreigners, people with dual nationality and the wounded Palestinians: around 700 people, who had been waiting to leave Gaza since the early hours of the morning, were stopped. And they will be blocked – the militiamen said – until Israel guarantees that the ambulances with the wounded will be able to leave the Strip. A response to Friday’s attack on the convoy of emergency vehicles in front of the al Shifa hospital which the Jewish state, but also the USA, claim are carrying militiamen and weapons.

An attack, in any case, which is “horrifying”, the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, once again thundered. And while the Israeli tanks advance, reaching the south of Gaza City where today they clashed heavily with Palestinian militiamen, the raids also continue. And the toll of civilian victims does not stop, as reported by UNRWA, the UN agency which confirmed an attack on a school managed by the United Nations agency, where displaced people are taking refuge and where children are also believed to have died. But the one near the Jabalya refugee camp was not the only one: two other schools, including the only Catholic one in the Strip, were hit by bombs. With Hamas reporting “dozens of deaths” while Sister Saleh, the principal of the religious institute made it known that there were only three boys on guard in her facility.

According to the report from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which speaks of at least 2 deaths, the entrance to the al-Nasser pediatric hospital in Gaza City was also hit. The school of the Sisters of the Rosary, according to Sister Saleh, suffered damage to the large external courtyard and the surrounding structures: it is in the Tel al-Awa area, the same where the fighting took place between the Israeli tanks which had now arrived south of the city and the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Closed to the passage of people waiting to leave the Strip, the Rafah crossing still saw aid enter today too. At least 30 trucks, according to Haaretz: four with medical equipment and medicines and the others with food, water and other humanitarian materials. Fuel, however, remains a taboo: Israel has confirmed that it will not allow its entry out of fear that it could end up in Hamas. David Satterfield, the US special envoy for the Middle East, however hoped that the entry of fuel would be allowed “as soon as the fuel already present in the Strip is exhausted”, anticipating “an agreed mechanism”: it will be destined only for southern Gaza, not to the north of the Palestinian enclave.

And still on the subject of aid, EU sources have made it known that there are glimmers of possibility for the opening of the maritime corridor, at the center of the latest European summit last week: «The proposal could be approved by Israel provided that there is their control of containers in Cyprus”, a port that would act as the hub for the operation.

On the field, where today the army chief of staff Herzi Halevi held an operational meeting inside the Strip for the first time, Israel then denounced that Hamas fired mortars and anti-tank missiles on the Salah al-Din road which the Israeli army had vacated the area to allow – between 1pm and 4pm – the movement of the population from the north (where according to the US envoy there were still 400 thousand people) to the south of Gaza. “This – added the military spokesperson – demonstrates once again that Hamas exploits the population and prevents them from acting for their own security”.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took matters further by threatening that Israel “will reach the top of Hamas and eliminate Yihia Sinwar”, the leader of the faction in Gaza. And he invited the Palestinians to collaborate: “If you get to him before us, the war will be shortened.” Meanwhile, the hunt for Hamas leaders also continues, with the Israeli air force announcing that it had hit the home of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political office, with a missile, who however lives in Doha, Qatar with his family .

Returning to the story of the attack on the ambulances, Israel reiterated that there were militiamen that Hamas wanted to get out of Gaza. A version which was confirmed by US sources according to which “Hamas tried to take its fighters out of Gaza via Rafah with ambulances, thus slowing down efforts to evacuate foreigners”.

American and Egyptian officials – according to the same sources – explained that in the list provided by the Palestinian authorities of seriously injured people who had to be released “a third of the names were of fighters, none of whom were among the 76 Palestinians wounded and ultimately evacuated”.

If the Gaza front remains the main one, tension is also growing in the north where clashes continue on the border with Hezbollah while in the south of the Jewish state a new long-range rocket headed towards Eilat was intercepted while, for the first time, sirens resounded in the settlements of Arava, in the Negev desert: «The Arrow air defense system intercepted the launch from the Strip», the army announced. Almost a month after the start of the war, the death toll in Gaza is rising again, now approaching 10 thousand deaths: 9,488 victims so far according to Hamas which speaks of 3,900 minors and 2,509 women.

