The Center of the Middle Eastern Conflict Moves Northwith Israel increasingly widens its front towards the West Bank, Lebanon and Syriathey Lebanese Hezbollah increasingly involved in the clash. The head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, Tel Aviv’s most wanted manwould have sent in recent days to the leader of HezbollahHassan Nasrallah, a thank you letter and appreciation for the support given by the Lebanese pro-Iranian organization since the beginning of the war against Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli attacks in the West BankWhere A sniper reportedly hit a member of the Urwa staffthe UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which has long been targeted by Israel, which accuses the presence of Hamas affiliates among its ranks.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, Relatives of the hostages continue to call for a ceasefire and the return of their loved oneswhile China, with its Defense Minister Dong Jun, also stated that “peace talks and political solution are the only solution” in Palestine as in Ukraine.

