Ready for an agreement but also to continue the fighting in Gaza, where the dead, according to the toll provided by the Hamas authorities, have now reached thirty thousand. While negotiations between the parties continue in Qatar, the Islamic faction leaves all options open and from Doha, despite conflicting sources, no signs of a break are coming from the mediators. Instead, there are numerous indications of a complex negotiation, with defined positions still distant “between requests and proposals”. It was Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, who made it clear that the group “shows flexibility in talks” for a potential agreement that would see the release of hostages held in Gaza and a temporary ceasefire, but is also “ready to continue fighting” .

Egyptian diplomatic sources then made it known that if the final point of collapse were ever reached, that of Doha would be “a preliminary agreement” prodromal to a meeting next Sunday in Cairo during which to announce the ceasefire. Just in time for the date of Monday 4 March mentioned by President Joe Biden in recent days and which Hamas also today defined as “wishful thinking”.

But also one week before the start of Ramadan – the evening of March 10th – a moment of absolute criticality for the security of the region and for Israel's possible military operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza. It is no coincidence that Haniyeh – referring to the restrictive measures announced by Israel for entering the Temple Mount during Ramadan – appealed to the Palestinians of Jerusalem and the West Bank to go en masse to the Mount on the first day of the holy month.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller made the point by explaining that the US continues “to urge Israel to facilitate access to the Temple Mount (the Temple Mount for Jews) for peaceful believers during Ramadan, in line with past practice.” While the European Parliament approved an amendment from the Left group which «calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in order to guarantee its inhabitants uninterrupted access to food and water».

In the meantime, Israel – like all countries that receive weapons from the USA – in compliance with a memorandum sent by the Biden administration last February will have to provide reassurances by mid-March that it intends to respect international law in the use of those weapons. Reassurances that Israel said it was capable of giving. The Jewish state, the Axios website revealed, will also have to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. A new source of conflict with the US administration is linked to the announcement by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the approval of a new settlement called Mishmar Yehuda in the Gush Etzion area, a group of Jewish settlements located in the south of Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, on the 145th day of war, the IDF continues operations in the Hamas stronghold of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, but also in the center of the Strip. Witnessing the emergency situation caused by the war, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant launched an appeal for the recruitment of Orthodox Jews. «We find ourselves – he stated – in a war of a kind that we have not known for 75 years and this requires decisions that we have not made until now». An initiative which, according to some analysts, will cause unrest in the government coalition where the contribution of religious parties is strong. Meanwhile, in Gaza the humanitarian situation is increasingly dramatic. “At least 576,000 people, a quarter of the population – warned the deputy head of the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) Ramesh Rajasingham – are one step away from famine”.

To know more