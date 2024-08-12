The Jewish state has communicated to the Americans that Tehran intends to attack soon, perhaps even before the August 15 meeting between the mediators of the conflict in the Strip. The concern is shared by the United States, so much so that Joe Biden has spoken to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to take stock and in a joint note they ask that “Iran take a step back”. The Vatican Secretary of State Parolin speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian, “reiterating the need to avoid in any way the spread of the very serious conflict underway”. A “long phone call” between Foreign Minister Tajani and his Iranian counterpart, in which he “asked for moderation and a constructive approach”. According to the WSJ, Israel has put its army on maximum alert while the Pentagon has accelerated the deployment of its troops in the region, also sending a nuclear submarine.

