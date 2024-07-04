LThe death toll in Israel’s nearly nine-month war on the Gaza Strip surpassed 38,000 on Thursday, Most of them women and children, with 58 Gazans killed and 179 injured in the last day.

The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry released its daily count of new casualties in hospitals and morgues in the devastated Palestinian enclave on July 4, bringing the number of deaths to 1,000. 38,011 dead and 87,445 injured since last October 7th.

To these numbers we must add another 10,000 bodies that are estimated to remain under tons of rubble or in areas inaccessible to ambulances. or rescue teams, due to blockades or intense Israeli attacks throughout the Palestinian enclave.

Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of five Gazans, including some children, on Thursday following an Israeli bombardment of a school sheltering displaced people in the Al Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, where the Israeli Army is concentrating its attacks.

Rescuers stand among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli shelling near the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza’s Old City. Photo:AFP Share

Also in the Gazan capital, four more civilians were killed and eight others wounded in an Israeli fighter plane bombing a house in the eastern Al Tuffah neighborhood of the city early in the morning, the Wafa news agency reported.

In these 9 months of bombings, ground raids, hunger and disease, Nine out of ten Gazans have been forcibly displaced from their homes at least once, some “up to nine or ten times,” said Andrea De Domenico, director in the Palestinian territories of the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, on Wednesday.

Generators that keep Naser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis running, the only main centre in the area after the European Hospital was shut down, could run out in the coming hours due to a lack of fuel, medical sources said Thursday.

Only 15 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are still partially operational, according to health figures, and they face a severe shortage of workers and medical supplies, including anesthesia and antibiotics.

In addition, around 500 members of the health sector have been killed in this war, while hundreds more have been injured and some 310 arrested.according to ministry data.

Some 250,000 people have fled the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis following fresh evacuation orders from Israel as the city comes under renewed bombardment. Photo:EFE Share

In total, some 130 ambulances have been destroyed in the ongoing war, which will be nine months old this weekend with no end in sight and unprecedented devastation.

The Israeli army, for its part, said it had eliminated dozens of militants in the last day and destroyed around 50 “targets” in the Strip, referring to tunnels, weapons or infrastructure.

In the Shujaiya neighbourhood, also in Gaza City, they claimed to have eliminated dozens of suspected militants “in hand-to-hand combat, with tank fire and air strikes,” according to a military statement.

Both in Rafah and in the centre of the Palestinian enclave, the Armed Forces also claimed to have killed militants in air strikes, while Palestinian sources denounced attacks on the northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp, the east of the city of Khan Yunis and the city center of Rafah.