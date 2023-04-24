More than 1,000 European citizens have already been able to be evacuated from Sudan in a “complex” but “successful” operation initiated over the weekend by several countries of the European Unionreported the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

“It’s been a long, intense weekend trying to get our people out of Sudan. It has been a complex operation, it has been a successful operation,” Borrell told the press upon his arrival at a Council of Community Foreign Ministers.

View of smoke coming out after the fighting in Sudan.

The Spanish politician confirmed that more than 1,000 EU citizens have already been able to leave the African country, without specifying “specific figures”, of the approximately 1,500 who were there at the start of the fighting that broke out on the 15th between the national Army and the paramilitaries, and which have already left at least 400 dead and more than 4,000 wounded.

Borrell He pointed out that 21 staff members of the EU delegation in the country are already in European territory, while the head of that mission remains in Sudan but has left Khartoum.

The high representative expressed special thanks to France for its work in the evacuation operation and to the countries that have combined their efforts to make it possible.

Likewise, the Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed that ten compatriots were evacuated “due to the delicate public order situation that arises” in Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry reported, through a statement, that some of the people managed to leave with the support of diplomatic missions Spain, France and the United Nations in Sudan; while others left by their own means.

The Colombians who evacuated Sudan are four women, three men and three minors.

Borrell said that he was in contact with the two generals in conflict, from the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group, and assured that “now that the ceasefire has ended we have to continue pressing for a political agreement”.

“We cannot allow Sudan, which is a very populous country, to implode, because it will send shock waves throughout Africa,” he added.

Borrell said that the message from the international community is the same: “The war must be stopped, silence the guns and start looking for a political solution because there is no military solution to this,” he commented.

“Our people had to go out because they were in the middle of a war, some of them wounded. It is impossible to continue working as a diplomat, ”he commented.

The head of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (left), and the commander of the rapid support paramilitary forces, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Photo: ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

Spain evacuated on Sunday about thirty Spaniards and another 70 European and Latin American citizens from Khartoum.

France says it has already evacuated 388 peoplemainly French citizens but also from Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland.

The French device also served to evacuate citizens of South Africa, Burundi, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Morocco, Namibia, Uganda, Rwanda, the United States, Canada, Japan, India and the Philippines.

Italy, for its part, has removed from Sudan 105 of its citizens and 31 foreigners.

“We have to calm the waters, but the situation is not easy,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on his arrival at the council today.

