The genre is on fire! In the last hours, Anuel AA and Archangel They have released two new 'tiradas' as new additions to their musical material. Both, outstanding exponents in the reggaeton industryhave raised the tension after the departure of 'FN8'. Are you still not aware of the dispute that keeps fans of both artists in suspense? Don't miss all the details in this note.

Anuel launches 'shooter' for Arcángel called 'Glock, Glock, Glock'

After launching the first attack through his Instagram account and changing his profile photo when listening to 'FN8', Anuel AA made it clear that he was prepared to respond to the 'shootout' of Archangel. With a tone more of relief than aggressive, the leader of the Real Hasta la Muerte movement released his new song on Sunday, December 17: 'Glock, Glock, Glock'.

Arcángel and Anuel have been feuding for some time within the urban genre. Photo: LR composition / Sony Music

In this response, there are more attacks than answers from the author of 'Hypocrite', including some personal references about his current family life. Additionally, other artists are mentioned and referenced in the song such as J Balvin, Eladio Carrión, Cosculluela, Tempo, Bad Bunny, Tekashi 69among others.

Arcángel responds to Anuel AA with a second 'tiradera': 'El Narcan'

Without filters and without delay, this is how Arcángel's response to 'Glock, Glock, Glock' came. Under the name 'El Narcan', the second round of this 'tiraderas' war took only a couple of hours, after the premiere of Anuel's song.

Austin, apparently, would have already had this song ready, but the content was a little more sour and harsh, when attacking. With bars that stand out like: “You're a shitty person and a shitty dad. A shitty artist, rapper and human being. It is an insult to compare you to a worm.”

Will there be another 'shooting' by Anuel towards Arcángel?

Although this is not confirmed, Anuel AA has made it clear in the broadcasts he makes on his social networks that he would not hesitate to issue a new response, but on a different track.