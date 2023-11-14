There war in Palestine it was a surprise for everyone, especially given the high technical-military equipment of the state of Israel. But analysts believe that the cryptocurrencies for Hamas played a significant role in financing this sophisticated attack.

Israel is one of the few nations in the world with nuclear weapons and has one of the most advanced air defense systems, known asIron Dome“. Despite this, on October 7, the Islamic militant group Hamasconsidered a terrorist organization by several nations, managed to overcome the defenses by launching over 2,000 rockets from Gaza towards Israel.

Cryptocurrency financing for Hamas in the war in Palestine

Hamas, designated a terrorist entity, is subject to sanctions and exclusion from the international banking system. Despite global measures against terrorist financing, Hamas appears to have received a significant amount of funds in the form of cryptocurrencies in the years leading up to the latest attack on Israel.

According to Tel Aviv-based crypto analytics and software firm BitOK, Hamas got 41 million dollars (39 million euros) between August 2021 and June 2023. Additionally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), whose personnel joined Hamas in the attack, received an additional $93 million in cryptocurrency, according to London-based researcher Elliptic.

Elliptic’s analysis also reveals that the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have received millions of dollars in cryptocurrency transfers, including bitcoin, the stablecoin Tether, and other crypto-assets such as dogecoin. Some of these groups are even involved in the cryptocurrency miningallowing them to earn additional funds through the maintenance of cryptocurrency networks.

Iran among the main supporters: cryptocurrencies for Hamas in the war in Palestine

L’Iran has been identified as a major financier of Hamas. According to the US State Department, Iran supplies approx $100 million a year in funding to Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups. Furthermore, also the Qatar and the Türkiye contributed financially to support Hamas.

The use of cryptocurrencies has made it easier for Hamas supporters in regions hostile to the group to evade sanctions. Already in 2019, the al-Qassam Brigades urged supporters through the Telegram social channel to send bitcoins.

In one post, Hamas wrote: “The reality of jihad is the deployment of effort and energy, and money is the backbone of war,” attaching the address of a wallet that had received about $30,000 in bitcoin that year .

In early October, following the war in Israel, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, said it had frozen 32 wallets virtual of cryptocurrencies linked to “terrorism and war” in Israel and Ukraine.

Tether’s new CEO, Paolo Ardoino, said: “Contrary to popular belief, cryptocurrency transactions are not anonymous; they are the most traceable resources”.

“Every transaction is recorded on the blockchain, making it possible for anyone to track the movement of funds. As a result, criminals stupid enough to use cryptocurrencies for illegal activities will inevitably be identified,” she later said. However, as has already been discussed on our site, hiding your cryptocurrency activity is feasible. A striking example is the development of first completely undetectable cloud-based cryptocurrency minera system that takes advantage of the Microsoft Azure automation service without accumulating any costs.

The blocking of cryptocurrencies for Hamas in the context of the war in Palestine

After the October 7 attack, the Israeli Defense Ministry said it had seized virtual wallets linked to Hamas, which, as previously mentioned, had received 41 million dollars (39 million euros) between 2019 and 2023 .

Furthermore, on October 18, Washington decided to sanction “Buy Cash”a Gaza-based company accused of facilitating cryptocurrency transfers to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hamas’ use of cryptocurrencies has been highlighted for the first time in January 2019, when the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, were caught organizing an appeal for Bitcoin donations via Facebook and Instagram. Initially, these initiatives of “financing 2.0” they raised only a few thousand dollars, but since then Hamas has increasingly used social networks as channels for funding and propaganda.

The recent attention on funds transferred to Hamas in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may suggest that without this source of funding, the Islamist movement would have had much more difficulty financing its attacks against Israel.