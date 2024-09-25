Hezbollah launches ballistic missile at Mossad headquarters

The war between continues Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah claims to have launched a ballistic missile aimed at the headquarters of the Mossad Neighbor Tel-AvivThe Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah, the target of Israeli army attacks in Lebanon, said today that it had launched a ballistic missile at the headquarters of the Mossadthe Israeli secret service, near Tel Aviv. “The Islamic Resistance launched a Qader 1 ballistic missile at 6:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. GMT) Wednesday targeting the Mossad headquarters on the outskirts of Tel Aviv,” Hezbollah said in a statement. The Israeli military has not yet commented on this report.

Surface-to-surface missile launched from Lebanon on Tel Aviv

The alarm sirens were activated in central Tel Aviv and Gush Dan, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Italian time, for the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Lebanon, the Israeli military (IDF) said. The missile was intercepted. It is the first time that Hezbollah has targeted Tel Aviv since it began launching rockets into Israel after October 7.

The Israeli air defense system David’s Sling intercepted the first missile ever fired by Hezbollah toward central Israel, the Israeli army spokesman said, following an alarm in Tel Aviv, Netanya and surrounding areas. No damage or casualties were reported.

Netanyahu postpones departure for US until tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his departure for the United States until tomorrow for the United Nations General Assembly. His office said. “Prime Minister Netanyahu will leave for his speech at the UN tomorrow (Thursday), instead of tonight, and will return on Saturday evening,” his office said. “During the day, the prime minister will hold consultations to discuss the continuation of the attacks in Lebanon,” he added.