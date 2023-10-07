Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

In view of the large-scale attacks on Israel by the Islamist Hamas, the Foreign Office has published a partial travel warning.

Tel Aviv – The Foreign Office “strongly” advises against traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories in view of the major attack on Israel by the Palestinian organization Hamas. Several airlines have also stopped their flights to Israel.

The Federal Foreign Ministry justified its assessment on Saturday (October 7th) with “serious military clashes in the area around the Gaza Strip with rocket fire as far as Tel Aviv and attacks on the local population” and published a partial travel warning. We therefore “warn” against traveling to the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the radical Islamic Hamas. From travel to Israel and travel to the West Bank is “strongly discouraged.”

War in Israel: Exacerbation of the situation “not ruled out” – travel warning for Gaza Strip

“The situation is highly volatile. A further deterioration of the situation, an expansion to other areas of the country and significant disruption to air traffic cannot be ruled out,” it says Foreign Office website. Travelers should keep themselves informed about the situation through the media and be sure to follow the instructions of local security forces.

Many flights to and from Israel have been canceled. “In view of the current situation in Israel, Lufthansa is canceling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Monday,” the company announced on Saturday (October 7th) at the request of the German Press Agency. However, a flight from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt should still take place on Saturday, reports Mirror.

Passengers wait at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on October 7. © Vyacheslav Tatarovsky/Imago

Attack on Israel: Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Wizz Air cancel flights

The airlines Swiss Airlines and Austrian Airlines, which belong to the Lufthansa Group, have also canceled all flights to and from Israel up to and including Monday (October 9th). Decisions about the upcoming flight program will be made at the beginning of next week, according to the airlines’ websites. The low-cost airline Wizz Air also informs that all flights to Israel will be canceled on Sunday, October 8th. Air France said it canceled its flights to Tel Aviv “until further notice”. The Polish airline LOT also said it canceled a flight to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Turkish Airlines is offering travelers the opportunity to rebook flights to Israel free of charge up to and including Tuesday (October 9th), and a refund may also be possible. The Israeli national airline El Al also offers free rebookings and cancellations.

Many planes that were on their way to Israel on Saturday turned back in the air, the portal reports AeroTelegraph. A Wizz Air flight turned around over Greece and returned to its departure airport in Rome. A flight from Warsaw landed in Larnaca on Cyprus instead of Tel Aviv. A Turkish Airlines plane from Istanbul to Tel Aviv also turned back, according to the report. A flight from San Francisco operated by United Airlines, which also returned to its departure airport, was also affected.

Germans in Israel should put themselves on the crisis preparedness list: “Please stay close to shelters”

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) “urgently” asked all German nationals on site to sign up for the crisis preparedness list. Anyone who is already in the electronic registration of Germans abroad ELEPHANT is registered, the Federal Foreign Office encourages you to keep your registrations up to date.

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, called on “all compatriots in Israel” to be careful. “The rocket fire from Gaza continues, there is an increased risk overall,” he said on the online service X, formerly Twitter. “Please stay close to shelters,” Seibert called on all compatriots in Israel. (sne/dpa)