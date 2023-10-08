Risk of a new increase in interest rates





War suddenly broke out between Israel and Hamas it also risks hitting the world and European economy and having negative effects on the markets, in a global context already tested by more than a year and a half of conflict between Russia and Ukraine and tensions between China and Taiwan.

Great anticipation for the opening of the financial markets on Monday morning. What could happen? Affaritaliani.it he asked Massimiliano Schena, investment director of Symphonia. “Like all acts of war, it is a disaster first and foremost for the civilians involved. It seems to me to be a severe blow to Israeli and American intelligence. It is a conflict that risks being long and could potentially involve other Middle Eastern powers, destabilizing the region. Difficult estimate the impact on stock markets but there could be tensions on oil prices and this could support inflationary pressures by influencing monetary policies in a restrictive sense, further weighing on a European economic context already slowing down and with energy policies still confused”.

