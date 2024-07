In Jerusalem (pictured) and other Israeli cities, protesters called for a ceasefire. | Photo: Eitan Schley/ Pro-Democratic Protest Movement/EFE

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday (7) to protest in favor of a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, on the date that marks nine months since the terrorist attacks that started the conflict. Protesters blocked access roads in several Israeli cities calling for the release of hostages and also for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the calling of new elections. Dubbed “Interruption Day,” the protests began exactly at 6:29 am on Sunday, the same time as the first Hamas attacks on Israel nine months ago.

In a statement published on the social network X, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that “the entire nation wants the return (of the hostages) and an absolute majority supports negotiations.” Negotiations on the release of around 120 Israeli hostages still held captive by Hamas are considered essential for the proposals for a US-brokered ceasefire to move forward in the region. Of these hostages, Israel estimates that at least 40 are already dead.

Also on Sunday, the newly sworn-in British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, reinforced in a call to Netanyahu the need for a “clear and urgent ceasefire” to the war in Israel. According to a statement from the UK government headquarters, Starmer said it is important to “secure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution, including ensuring that the Palestinian Authority has the financial means to operate effectively.”

Hamas leader killed in airstrike on UN school used as terrorist hideout

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it carried out an airstrike in the early hours of Saturday into Sunday in the vicinity of the Al-Jaouni school, run by UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, in central Gaza. According to the IDF, “several terrorists” were killed in the strikes. “The location served both as a hideout and as operational infrastructure from which several attacks were directed against IDF troops operating in Gaza.”

Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said the attacks on the school killed at least 16 people and injured 75 others. The school is located in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The IDF said it took “several actions” to mitigate civilian casualties, including using precise aerial surveillance and intelligence resources. According to Palestinian media, the strikes killed Palestinian Labor Minister and Hamas member Ihab al-Hussein. Two other airstrikes killed 12 people in the early hours of Sunday, according to Palestinian Authority officials.

