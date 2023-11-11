Home page politics

From: Foreign policy

Split

Solidarity with Israel: The government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, lacks broad support in Germany. © IPON/Imago

Disunity among the European left. How the war in Israel is dividing progressive alliances – and making it more difficult to form a government.

Left-wing parties in Europe are threatening to split over the discussion of the war in Israel.

In France in particular, the left-wing extremist France Unbowed is causing disunity in the progressive alliance.

The German Left Party unanimously condemns the brutal attack by the terrorist organization Hamas.

This article is available for the first time in German – the magazine first published it on November 7th, 2023 Foreign policy.

The War in Israel is frightening much of the world, but the European left has an additional reason to want the bloodshed to end as soon as possible: the conflict is proving to be a political hot potato, exacerbating internal divisions, endangering already fragile alliances and threatens to exact a heavy price in the next elections.

Progressive voters are torn between shock over the killing of 1,400 people by militants HamasMilitants inside Israel in early October – the worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust – and outrage over the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. In countries like France, Britain and Spain, left-wing parties find themselves in damaging disputes over how to evaluate Hamas’s actions and to what extent Israel in its military response.

The conflict “highlights the differences between the radical left and the social democrats,” said Luc Rouban, a political scientist at Sciences Po University in Paris. “He’s blowing up the left,” he said.

Alliances in France are being tested to their breaking point because of the war in Israel

They’re nowhere Progressives are as divided on this issue as they are in France. There, the far-left France Unbowed, which last year formed an uneasy coalition with more moderate (and much smaller) parties such as the Socialists and the Greens, angered its allies. Hamas described the attack as an “armed offensive” and spoke of “war crimes” committed by the militants. At the same time, they refused to describe the Islamist group as a terrorist organization. As the death toll in Gaza continued to rise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of France Unbowed, sparked further backlash by using language seen by many as subtly anti-Semitic – in a country where… There has been an explosion of anti-Semitic acts since the conflict began, with over a thousand crimes and hundreds of arrests. Mélenchon firmly denied the allegations, but as a result of these disputes the left-wing alliance has been put on hold and few believe it can be revived.

Mélenchon is trying to strengthen his image as a standard-bearer of the oppressed with regard to France’s large and often poor Muslim population, Rouban said. In reality, “France Unbowed pushes itself to the periphery of the political field and appears as a radicalized group that does not hesitate to engage in all kinds of provocations,” he said. According to polls, Mélenchon’s popularity is in free fall. “I don’t know how he can hope to win a presidential election after this,” Rouban said.

Left parties around the world divided in the Israel war

France is not the only place where the left is in trouble. In Britain, Labor leader Keir Starmer sparked anger within his own party when he said Israel had the right to withdraw electricity and water from the Gaza Strip as part of its response to the Hamas attack. A month after Israel’s relentless bombardment began, Starmer is calling for a temporary humanitarian pause but still does not support a long-term ceasefire, saying it would “embolden” Hamas. Senior Labor officials have openly challenged Starmer over what they say are too Israel-friendly stances, and dozens of Labor councilors have resigned over the issue.

Starmer’s stance has partly to do with the scars left by the anti-Semitism scandals that hit the Labor Party several years ago. Starmer has long presented himself as a clear friend of Israel and has sought to emphasize the difference between him and his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who was widely accused of not doing enough to address anti-Semitism in the party. Now he has to stay true to that image, says Richard Johnson, a lecturer at Queen Mary University of London.

Foreign Policy Logo © ForeignPolicy.com

With the number of Muslims living in Britain 14 times higher than the number of Jews, Starmer’s defense of Israel also poses “a degree of electoral risk for Labour”, Johnson said. In recent weeks, Britain has hosted some of the largest pro-Palestinian rallies in Europe, and on Saturday tens of thousands again took to the streets to demand an end to the bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Dispute over Israel makes Spanish government more difficult to form

Meanwhile, in Spain, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had to do damage control after one of his ministers, the leader of the far-left Podemos party, Ione Belarra, said Israel’s military action amounted to “genocide”; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be charged with war crimes, and Spain should cut diplomatic relations with the country and impose economic sanctions. The comments sparked an angry response from the Israeli embassy in Madrid, forcing the Spanish Foreign Ministry to clarify that Belarra does not represent the government’s official foreign policy views and that Spain recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself within the limits of international law.

The dispute came at a sensitive time for Sánchez, who is struggling to put together a coalition large enough to continue governing after inconclusive elections in July. “I don’t think you can find government members in other EU countries who say what Podemos says about Israel,” said José Ignacio Torreblanca, the head of the Madrid office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “It’s a very uncomfortable position for Sánchez,” he said.

And that doesn’t just apply to Europe. US President Joe Biden, who has strongly supported Israel’s campaign to dismantle Hamas, is also walking a tightrope: liberal members of his own Democratic Party and Muslim Democratic voters are calling for a ceasefire, and polls show his popularity among Arab Americans already dwindling. The government’s stance has also caused unease and sharp dissent in the diplomatic corps. In recent days, Biden has called for brief humanitarian pauses in Israel’s military operation, but Netanyahu has so far resisted the pressure.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

German left united in condemning Hamas attack on Israel

However, the war between Israel and Hamas is not dividing the left everywhere. In Germany, Die Linke, which belongs to the same faction as Indomitable France in the European Parliament, unequivocally condemned “the terrible terrorist attacks by Hamas,” largely joining the center-left coalition in power and the conservative opposition in Berlin.

Even where the trenches are deep, they may be less of a problem than they seem. In Britain, with the exception of more than a dozen Muslim-majority constituencies, “the calculation of the Labor leader’s office is that this will not be a major issue at the next election,” Johnson said.

In Spain, Podemos has long clashed with Sánchez over foreign policy issues, such as providing military aid to Ukraine, but so far it has shied away from triggering a government crisis over those differences. “They bark a lot, but I don’t think they bite,” Torreblanca said.

Right-wing parties use Hamas’ brutality for their own content

But the war not only divides the left, it also emboldens the right. Nationalist leaders across Europe point to Hamas’s brutality to support their hardline views on Islam and immigration at home, while playing up their opponents’ ambiguities and boosting their own credibility as governing material.

Spanish right-wing extremist leader Santiago Abascal struggles to paint a picture of a government under siege by left-wing radicals, while Matteo Salvini, the deputy of Italy’s post-fascist prime minister Giorgia Meloni, “confused” at a rally for “Western values ​​and the existence of Israel” in Milan over the weekend. denounced leftists who “defend the terrorists.” In France, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally Movement has quickly expressed support for Israel’s military action and used the crisis to further distance itself from its own anti-Semitic past – embodied by founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father, who famously claimed , the gas chambers were a “detail” of history.

While the left-wing firebrand Mélenchon is trapped in his role as an outsider, the National Rally Movement has taken another big step towards “normalization,” according to Rouban. “There used to be two populisms in France. Now there is only one and it is on the left side,” he said.

To the author Michele Barbero is an Italian journalist based in Paris. Twitter (X): @MicheleBarbero

We are currently testing machine translations. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on November 7, 2023 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.