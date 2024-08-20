Israel, bodies of 6 hostages recovered

The Israeli army recovered the bodies of six Palestinians last night hostages in Gaza, including those of Yoram Metzger, Yagev Buchstab, Nadav Popplewell and Avraham Munder. Netanyahu said that “our hearts are heavy.” The bodies were recovered in the Khan Yunis area during a joint operation, carried out on the basis of information from intelligencewhich also involved units of the Shin-Bet. Defense officials say some of the hostages were killed in the tunnel where their bodies were found, and their captors may have fled following Israeli strikes, leaving the bodies in the tunnel. Biden urges: “Hamas is backing out of the Gaza deal.”

“During the night our forces recovered the bodies of six of our hostages who were held captive by the murderous terrorist organization Hamas: Avraham Munder, Alex Dancyg, Chaim Peri, Yagev Buchshtav, Yoram Metzger and Nadav Popplewell. Our hearts are heavy with grief over this terrible loss. My wife Sarah and I extend our deepest condolences to the beloved families,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the IDF recovered the corpses of six hostages. “I would like to thank the brave fighters and commanders of the IDF and Shin Bet for their heroism and determined action. The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to get all our hostages back, both living and deceased,” he added.

The civil defense agency of Gaza run by Hamas announced that seven people were killed in an Israeli army attack on a school housing displaced people. The Israeli Air Force launched an attack this morning against “terrorists operating inside a Hamas command and control center” hidden inside the ‘Mustafa Khaft’ school compound in Gaza City, the army (IDF) said on Telegram. “The Hamas terrorists used the command and control center to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the statement continued.

At least nine Palestinians were killed and five others injured as a result of Israeli army attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government said. Al Jazeera Qatar. The victims were killed when the Israeli army blew up an apartment building in a refugee camp in the central part of the Strip. Four more people were killed after the Israeli military opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Rafah. Five were wounded in Khan Younisalso in the south. At least 35 Palestinians were killed in Gaza overnight, according to Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah announced that it had launched volleys of rockets against Israeli army positions in the occupied and annexed Golan Heights, in “retaliation” for attacks suffered yesterday in eastern Lebanon. According to the pro-Iranian group, its fighters launched “intense volleys of rockets” against two military positions on the Golan“in response to the Israeli enemy’s attack in the Bekaa region.” Yesterday evening, Israel targeted Hezbollah’s weapons depots in the region.

The Israeli military announced that a salvo of 55 rockets was fired into northern Israel from Lebanonsome were intercepted and shot down while others fell into open areas. There are no casualties. Firefighters are working to put out the fires caused by rockets as the Air Force hit one of the launchers used to strike Israel.