The Israeli army reports a “precise operation” at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. The news ticker about the Israel War.

Gaza – Witnesses have described conditions at Gaza’s largest hospital as devastating, news agencies have consistently reported. And US secret services are apparently certain: Hamas is using the Al-Shifa clinic as a command center.

Hundreds of fighters from the Palestinian Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the US and EU, committed atrocities against civilians in Israel last month. The Israeli armed forces have now entered part of the building complex.

Army storms Al-Shifa hospital in Israel war

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, Israeli forces have penetrated the basement of the Al-Shifa complex. “The occupying army is now in the basement and is searching it. They are inside the complex, shooting and throwing explosives,” Ashraf al-Qidra said, according to the news agency Reuters.

The army first stormed the surgery and emergency room, Mohammed Zakout, head of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, told the Arabic television station Al-Jazeera. Reuters was initially unable to independently confirm the situation in Al-Shifa.

Photo from November 14th: Israeli soldiers shelling the Gaza Strip from the border. © Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP

Hamas reports explosion in clinic during Israel war

“There are large explosions and dust in the areas where we are. We believe there was an explosion in the hospital as well,” Dr. said, according to the report. Munir Al-Bursch, Director General of the Health Authority.

Israel refers to Al-Shifa as Hamas’ “control center.”

Israel confirmed the raid. “Based on intelligence information and operational necessity, IDF forces are conducting a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specific area in Shifa Hospital,” the military said, according to the news agency Reuters with.

“IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers who have undergone special training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intention of ensuring no harm to civilians,” it said.

Israeli army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner tells the broadcaster CNN, the hospital and the complex are for Hamas “a central hub of its operations, perhaps even its beating heart and perhaps even its control center.” (with news agency material)