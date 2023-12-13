You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen
This statement comes after numerous calls from various countries for a ceasefire.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The head of Israeli diplomacy, Eli Cohen, assured on Wednesday that The war against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip will continue “with or without international support.”
(Also read: Israel confirms how many people are still kidnapped by Hamas and how many are dead).
“Israel will continue the war against Hamas, with or without international support,” declared in a statement, after numerous calls for a ceasefire, that “at this moment it would be a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas and would allow him to threaten the inhabitants of Israel again,” he added, referring to the bloody attack on October 7.
(Developing).
AFP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#War #Gaza #continue #39with #international #support39 #Israeli #diplomacy
Leave a Reply