The head of Israeli diplomacy, Eli Cohen, assured on Wednesday that The war against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip will continue “with or without international support.”



(Also read: Israel confirms how many people are still kidnapped by Hamas and how many are dead).

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas, with or without international support,” declared in a statement, after numerous calls for a ceasefire, that “at this moment it would be a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas and would allow him to threaten the inhabitants of Israel again,” he added, referring to the bloody attack on October 7.

(Developing).

AFP