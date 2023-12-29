“11 Iranian officials killed in Wednesday raid in Damascus”

Eleven officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were reportedly killed yesterday in the attack that targeted Damascus airport. Al Arabaiya reports it, citing sources. In the raid, explains the Arab broadcaster, Nawzat Rashid, commander of the Pasdaran in eastern Syria, was injured. The attack reportedly occurred as Iranian Revolutionary Guard leaders in eastern Syria were receiving a high-level delegation at Damascus airport.

Gaza Ministry of Health: the death toll has risen to 21,507

The death toll in Gaza, according to the Strip's Ministry of Health, has risen to 21,507 deaths.

READ ALSO: Italy enters the sights of Hezbollah: “It is part of the coalition of evil”

UNRWA: “Israel fired at one of our humanitarian convoys in Gaza”

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the Israeli army fired on one of its aid convoys in the Gaza Strip, causing no casualties. “Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it was returning from northern Gaza, taking an army-designated route. Our convoy leader and his team were not injured, but one vehicle was damaged,” he said UNRWA Gaza director Thomas White on X. “Humanitarian workers should never be a target,” he added.

20 people were killed at the refugee camp in an Israeli attack

At least 20 people have been killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. This was written by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, which cites medical sources, as reported by Al Jazeera. Many other people are believed to be missing.

The US shoots down a drone and a missile in the Red Sea

The United States shot down a drone and a missile fired into the southern Red Sea by the Houthis. The US Central Command stated this on X, underlining that there was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area nor injuries.

READ ALSO: War, Bethlehem also hit at Christmas. Israeli attacks in the West Bank

Subscribe to the newsletter

