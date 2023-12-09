“All parts of society are here,” says the organizer of the demonstration, whose entourage is patiently waiting for the start signal in the parking lot of the Bahrain Club in Manama. Bearded Islamists have come, men in football jerseys, guest workers from South Asia, Palestinians, families with small children, women who hide their faces behind full veils, other women who do so with designer sunglasses. They are all united in their anger over the war in Gaza.

Broad sections of Bahraini society are horrified by the Israeli conduct of the war, the horror images on television, and the thousands of innocent Palestinians killed. Those who don’t take to the streets for sporadic protests like this express their dissatisfaction on social media or in private. “Calls to boycott supposedly Israeli products or companies are fashionable,” says a young Bahraini.