War in Gaza, Israeli army attack on the southern Strip

The war between Israel and Gaza does not stop. Another night of blood and pain. At least 40 people were killed in a Israeli attack during the night against a humanitarian zone near Khan Youniscreated to provide shelter for the displaced people in southern Gaza. The news was reported by local press and rescue officials quoted by CNN. Israel has meanwhile claimed to have hit “a command center of Hamas terrorists” in the area. According to the Gaza Civil Defense, More than 60 people were reportedly injured in the attack, with rescuers facing “great difficulty” in retrieving the victims – many of whom were believed to have been sleeping at the time of the attacks – due to a lack of resources and “the absence of a light source”.

The attack hit Al-Mawasia coastal region near Khan Younis where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled, many of them living in tents in an area with little infrastructure, access to shelter or humanitarian aid, CNN explains.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the attack “hit key Hamas terrorists operating from a command and control center embedded within the humanitarian zone,” but the Palestinian organization denied deploying fighters in the area. In a statement, CNN further explains, Hamas called Israel’s claims about the presence of its fighters in the area “a blatant lie, through which it seeks to justify these heinous crimes.”

Hamas then stated that “Dozens of unarmed civilians, most of whom were children and women” were killed in the attack. Gaza civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal also said that Palestinians in the area were not warned in advance of the attack.

Meanwhile, it reopens this morning Allenby crossingbetween the West Bank and Jordan, closed Sunday after a terrorist attack that killed three Israeli civilians. The bridge will remain closed to commercial traffic, however. Security officials ordered the reopening, according to the Times of Israel, citing the Israel Airport Authority, which is responsible for managing the crossing.