The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned in mid-October of the unstoppable mobilization of Muslims if the Israeli bombings on Gaza continued. Without a doubt, there have been numerous demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinians in Muslim-majority countries, but significantly, a good part of Iranians have distanced themselves from the conflict, aligning themselves with Israel. The complicity of the leaders of the Islamic Republic with Hamas and other militias of the so-called resistance axis is widening the gap between the regime and society.

The distance between official policy and public opinion became immediately evident. The day after Hamas launched its savage attack against Israel, the Persepolis football club received Gol Gohar from Sirjan (Kerman province) at the Azadi stadium in Tehran. Those responsible for the event wanted to raise the Palestinian flag as a sign of support for the attack. The response from the stands was immediate. Almost in unison, the attendees (women are still prohibited from entering stadiums) chanted: “Put the Palestinian flag up your c….”

The anecdote is pertinent because football stadiums are, along with mosques, one of the few public spaces in which Iranians are allowed to congregate. The rudeness (which sounds even worse in Persian than in Spanish) rejected the use of football for political purposes, while denouncing the involvement of the Iranian regime in regional conflicts at the expense of the needs of its population. I wasn’t surprised.

More information

During my travels through Iran as a correspondent for EL PAÍS, I frequently heard complaints about aid to Palestine and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, especially from ethnic and religious minorities who perceived it as a comparative grievance. Now, with the country shaken by a serious economic crisis resulting from both international sanctions and mismanagement, the diversion of funds for foreign war adventures is intolerable.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Since the day of the match, the hashtag #IraniansStandWithIsrael has become popular on social media. Under this motto, users denounce the Islamist regimes of both Iran (Shiite) and Hamas (Sunni), equating their brutality. This is not an automatic rejection of the Palestinian cause. In fact, some add the hashtag #FreePalestineNow. But more frequently they express support for Reza Pahlavi, son of the last shah, without whose (unlikely) return to Iran they consider peace in the Middle East impossible. From the images they spread, it is deduced that the majority of the accounts belong to Iranian exiles. Still, his criticism has alarmed the rulers of the Islamic Republic.

The attorney general announced on October 31 that any demonstration in favor of Israel on social networks is a crime. The notice came after the committee in charge of establishing cases of criminal content updated a 2020 law to “confront the hostile actions of the Zionist regime against peace and security.” The review also specifies that any relationship with Israeli citizens, even friendship, is prohibited. Already, Iranian athletes were prohibited from competing with rivals of Israeli nationality and the filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf (self-exiled since 2005) was punished for participating in a competition in Jerusalem, with his awards being withdrawn from the Film Museum.

It is not another step in the anti-Israel policy that the Shiite Islamists implemented when they came to power after the 1979 revolution. Unlike the good relations that monarchical Iran maintained with Israel, the Islamic Republic rejects its existence as a State and its leaders make often bombastic calls for its destruction. However, on this occasion, the zeal put into silencing the slightest expression of sympathy towards the victims of the Hamas attack goes beyond official anti-Zionism and the self-serving use of the Palestinian cause.

The tone exudes concern about the internal impact of this policy, just when the regime faces growing social protest. Those in power want to prevent the opponents’ campaign abroad from permeating inside. “So much fear because they know that the majority hates them,” an exile interprets when faced with such a drastic measure.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_