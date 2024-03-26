The UN Security Council's call on Monday for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas appears to have made little difference so far. Reports of Israeli bombings in which dozens of Palestinians were killed came from both the north and the south of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Israel, which was deeply indignant that the United States had not blocked the resolution in the UN Council with a veto, also drew on Tuesday most of his negotiating team returned from the Qatari capital Doha. There, indirect negotiations took place with Hamas about a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages in Hamas hands.

According to Israel, Hamas continued to demand a final ceasefire in exchange for the release of the hostages and the Israelis did not want to give in. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognized this Palestinian position “unfortunate proof of the damage of the Security Council resolution,” he said in a written statement. The prime minister had previously made it clear that Israel still wants to attack Hamas in Rafah, the militant group's last major stronghold, even though there are also 1.3 million Gazan displaced people there with nowhere to go.

Although the resolution is binding in principle, the Security Council has no immediate means at its disposal to enforce compliance. If the warring parties do not comply, sanctions could follow, provided that none of the members block them with a veto.

Hamas leader in Tehran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, meanwhile, traveled to Tehran on Tuesday for consultations with Iranian leaders. There he told journalists that the resolution showed Israel's international isolation. The resolution was adopted with fourteen votes in favor and one US abstention. After six months of war, Israel has “completely failed to achieve its military or strategic goals,” said Haniyeh.

Famine is looming in Gaza

Aid to the starving population of Gaza is also still as slow as before. A spokesman for the local government of Gaza, which is under Hamas control, said that 18 people had been killed in the past 24 hours in attempts to obtain food parcels dropped from planes. Some of those packages ended up in the sea off the coast and twelve people drowned while trying to get their hands on them. Six people also died on land, trampled during fighting for food. Hamas therefore called for a halt to the food drops.

Israel also continues to refuse to allow UNRWA, the main aid agency for Palestinian refugees, into the Gaza Strip. Not even in the north of Gaza, where the need is greatest. Israeli spokespeople have indicated in recent days that they will also do so in the future no longer with UNRWA want to cooperate, because the organization is said to be colluding with Hamas.

According to Israel, twelve current and former UNRWA employees participated in Hamas' bloody attack on southern Israel on October 7, which started the war. However, Israel has never made public evidence of this. Due to the accusation, the US, the Netherlands and other countries have nevertheless suspended their support for UNRWA. According to director Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA is in danger of running out of funds at the end of May, even though a number of other Western countries have now resumed aid to UNRWA.

Battle at hospitals

Fighting also continues at several hospitals, including Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Israel says it has killed or captured hundreds of Hamas fighters there. Fighting has also been going on at two hospitals in the southern town of Khan Younis for several days.

The US abstention from the UN Council vote promptly led to increased tensions in the relationship between Israel and the US, its most important ally. Netanyahu decided not to let a high-ranking delegation leave for Washington. However, Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant, who was already in Washington, would meet his American counterpart Lloyd Austin and CIA director William Burns on Tuesday.

