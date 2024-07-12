Rebel Without a Cause. “I’m bored, so I shoot.” Wherever they arrive, they kill and destroy to kill the boredom

Cogito ergo sum, “I think therefore I am”, this is the good old formula with which René Descartes, alias Descartes, condensed his research: the indubitable certainty that the human being has of himself as a thinking subject.. Now that certainty seems to have been “innovated”, so to speak, with an exciting new paradigm: “I’m bored, so I shoot”. The magnificent seeds of wisdom and knowledge scattered throughout the millennia by philosophy have been swept away in recent months, as one does with cobwebs and trunks full of non-monetizable, and therefore more precious, relics and memories, stratified in ancestral attics that it was decided to clear out in order to make a profit. Just like that, all of a sudden, without regrets or hesitation.

Only in this way can we try to understand how Israel has reached levels of aberration not seen since the Vietnam War, which is not by chance the product of the night of American reason, which is Israel’s big sister, stronger in size but less fine-minded. So much so that it is not by chance that a good part of the top positions, in vast fields, from Universities to Research, from Intelligence to Administration, from Medicine to Communication and the Film Industry, in the USA are held by exponents of the Jewish community, sometimes with dual citizenship, American and Israeli.

Palestinians make their way through the barracks after the Israeli army withdrew following a two-week offensive in the Shujaiya neighborhood, eastern Gaza City, July 11, 2024.











WATCH THE VIDEO

Another old adage goes that “reality always surpasses imagination”. However, there are cases in which it is hard to believe that certain births could be the fruit of human minds. The extermination campaign underway in Gaza, carried out without hindrance by Israel with a violence and fury that grows by the hour, is one of those cases. In a handkerchief of land as long as our Amalfi Coast (40 km) and a little deeper than the Costa dei Trabocchi in Abruzzo (8 km) – that is how long the Gaza Strip is – Israel does not stop stringing together one crime after another. The latest shocking revelation surpasses all the others. Remember the mantra of Netanyahu and his leaders: “The Israeli army is the most moral in the world”? Well, even though many of us are well aware that the opposite is true, an investigation by the independent newspaper run by a group of Palestinian and Israeli journalists, +972 Magazine, in collaboration with Local Call, with the eloquent title “I’m bored, so I shoot” has dispelled any doubts.

Through six testimonies, the accurate journalistic investigation demonstrates beyond any doubt that in Gaza there are no rules of engagement, no limits to violence, no control by army commanders. Every soldier does what he wants. In short, in Gaza there is a license to kill for everyone, you can shoot at will at Palestinians, without distinction of gender or age. Out of boredom or revenge, “it is allowed to shoot everyone, a little girl, as well as an old woman.” No one will ever tell you anything. One of the soldiers interviewed claims that “In Gaza it is difficult to distinguish civilians from fighters”, and this is because according to him “Hamas members often wander around without weapons”. Based on this granite-like and unlikely certainty, “every man between the ages of 16 and 50 is a potential terrorist”.

Documented and detailed, the investigation signed by Oren Ziv takes its cue from three videos that appeared in early June on the Al Jazeera news outlet showing a series of summary executions of some defenseless Palestinian civilians, killed by Israeli soldiers while they were walking near the coastal road in the Gaza Strip. “Executions that do not appear to have any security motivation” – writes Oren Ziv – “consistent with the testimonies given by the six Israeli soldiers to +972 and Local Call after their release from active service in Gaza in recent months”.

The six sources – all but one spoke on condition of anonymity – agree that “Israeli soldiers routinely execute Palestinian civilians for setting foot, for example, in an area designated as a ‘no-go zone’ by the military.” The testimonies collected by Ziv paint a “landscape littered with the corpses of civilians, left to rot or eaten by stray animals.” They say the army simply hides them when international humanitarian convoys pass by. “A Caterpillar D-9 bulldozer comes down, with a tank, and clears the area of ​​bodies, buries them under rubble that it moves aside so that the convoys don’t see them, and images of bodies in advanced stages of decomposition don’t spread.”

In Other passages describe how the ability to shoot without restrictions offers soldiers a way to let off steam and kill boredom.. “People want to live the experience to the fullest,” said S., a reservist who served in northern Gaza. “I’ve also fired a few bullets for no reason, into the sea or onto a sidewalk or an abandoned building. It’s classified as ‘normal fire,’ a code name that means ‘I’m bored, so I shoot.’”

According to M., a reservist who served in the Gaza Strip, “When there are no [altre] IDF forces [nell’area]…the shooting is unrestricted, you shoot like crazy. And not just with small arms: with machine guns, self-propelled artillery and mortars. Even without orders from above, soldiers in the field regularly take justice into their own hands. Regular soldiers, junior officers, battalion commanders – the junior ranks who want to shoot, get permission.” S. remembered hearing on the radio that a soldier stationed in a protective compound had shot a Palestinian family walking nearby. “At first they say ‘four people.’ Then two children plus two adults, and at the end it’s a man, a woman and two children.” Put the pieces together and you get a mother, a father and two innocent children massacred for no reason. And so it is with thousands of other families, wiped off the face of the earth simply because they are Palestinian.

There is no shortage of descriptions of how buildings and homes are systematically destroyed and burned, not before having looted them and taken away everything of interest they can find. Two of the soldiers said that there is “a systematic policy of burning Palestinian homes after having occupied them”. Statements that are in line with those released by some eyewitnesses and Palestinian doctors in recent months. “Before leaving, you set fire to the houses, every house. This is confirmed at the level of the Battalion Commander. This way the Palestinians will not be able to return, and if we leave ammunition or food behind, the terrorists will not be able to use them”.

The method used is this: “Before leaving, the soldiers pile up mattresses, furniture and blankets and with a little fuel or a few gas cylinders the house burns easily, it’s like a furnace”. The only soldier interviewed who wanted to be identified, Yuval Green, a 26-year-old reservist from Jerusalem who served in the 55th Paratrooper Brigade in November and December 2023 and who recently signed a letter with 41 other reservists declaring their refusal to continue serving in Gaza following the army’s invasion of Rafah, said that “the destruction the military left in Gaza is unimaginable. Many soldiers treated the homes like a souvenir shop, looting everything that residents could not take with them.” He later said, “We destroyed everything we wanted. And not out of a desire to destroy, but out of total indifference to everything that belongs to the Palestinians. Every day a Caterpillar D-9 demolishes the homes. I didn’t take before and after photos, but I will never forget how a neighborhood that was really beautiful was reduced to dust.” Another of the soldiers said that every time “A building collapses, the feeling is: ‘Wow, what fun.’” And not infrequently the operations room erupts in cheers when houses or buildings collapse, as if it were a video game. “In the end, you die of boredom, after days of waiting there,” Green confessed. “We drew offensive phrases on the walls, played with clothes, tore up passport photos we found, hanging someone’s photo for fun. We used everything we found: mattresses, food, one found a 100 NIS (25 euro) note and took it.”

It is well known, and reiterated in the investigation, that since the 1980s the Israeli army has refused to disclose its rules on open fire, despite several petitions to the High Court of Justice. As Ziv recalls, “According to political sociologist Yagil Levy, since the Second Intifada, the army has not given soldiers written rules of engagement, leaving much room for interpretation by the young recruits and their commanders.” According to +971’s sources, “these lax guidelines, in addition to having contributed to the killing of over 38,200 Palestinians, are also partly responsible for the high number of soldiers killed by friendly fire in recent months.”

When contacted by +972 and Local Call, “the Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.”

One can die out of boredom in Gaza, and out of blind revenge in the West Bank. As I write, how ironic it is, a boy darts under my windows with the stereo at full blast. It is Angelina Mango’s song that resounds: “Boredom. Boredom. Boredom. Boredom. I die without dying, in these used days. I live without suffering, there is no greater cross. All we can do is laugh in these burned nights”. Who knows if when Angelina wrote it she was thinking of the youth burned by the wars that are spreading throughout the world. What is certain is that I owe the hope that nourishes me to many of the young people I have met in these months: they are much better than how they are portrayed. They are aware, combative, informed and courageous. Fortunately, the propaganda that is fed to us is increasingly difficult to sell to them. Almost impossible.