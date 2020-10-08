A ceasefire is a long way off in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. Mediation has so far failed, the violence continues.

No ceasefire is in sight in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Of the War in Nagorno-Karabakh may have already claimed several hundred lives.

may have already claimed several hundred lives. This news ticker is updated continuously.

Update from October 8, 6:12 p.m .: With new heavy fighting in the conflict region Nagorno Karabakh In the South Caucasus there were again dead and injured on Thursday. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the city’s cathedral also became Shusha shot at. A Russian journalist was seriously injured. The doctors fought for his life. The army published pictures of major damage to the church. In addition, is the capital Stepanakert Armenia said it had been fired at with rockets several times. Thousands of people are on the run.

Also in the south of the region at the Border with Iran there were new clashes between the warring countries. According to Armenian information, from Wednesday to Thursday 30 more soldiers killed. This increased the number of deaths to 350. Azerbaijan has so far not provided any information on losses in its own ranks. Since the start of the new conflict more than a week and a half ago, at least 31 civilians have died. In the disputed region Nagorno Karabakh in the south of the Caucasus live around 145,000 people.

Update from October 5th, 5 p.m .: The official Number of dead as a result of bloody conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has continued to rise. According to the Ministry of Defense in Armenia, more than 20 of its own soldiers were killed in one day. In addition, 20 civilians were killed. So the The number of fatalities on the Armenian side was 250. Baku spoke of more than 24 civilians killed since the new fighting started just over a week ago. No information was given about losses in the army.

Update from October 5th, 2:10 p.m .: The fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region in the South Caucasus continue. According to the authorities, the capital became Stepanakert on Monday morning with Missiles shot at – these also fell in residential areas. about Dead and injured initially nothing was known. Heavy fighting could be heard in a video. Destroyed houses were shown.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense in Baku, on the other hand, there was talk of heavy shelling of its cities on the demarcation line to Nagorno-Karabakh. The city was affected Tartare. Armenia denied allegations made by Azerbaijan that it was responsible for the attacks. This information is difficult to verify because it hardly any independent observers there there.

War in Nagorno-Karabakh escalates: Erdogan officers and Islamist terrorists on duty?

Update from October 4th, 5:26 p.m .: The conflict in Nagorno Karabakh continues to escalate. The regional capital Stepanakert is the goal of difficult artillery–bombardment become. Armenia’s authorities published Videosaiming to show burning cars in the streets and buildings on fire after rocket hits. The Azerbaijani The Ministry of Defense in Baku, in turn, accused the “enemy” of heavy shelling at its villages on the demarcation line to Nagorno-Karabakh.

For the first time in decades, both countries have the State of war imposed. In addition, both sides throw each other War crimes before: In almost verbatim messages from their foreign ministries, both countries accused each other, specifically the

Target civilians and infrastructure. The ministries in Baku and Yerevan announced that this was a breach of international humanitarian law.

Azerbaijan is accused of Turkish officers and islamist terrorists from the war zones in Syria and Libya as mercenaries in the fight against the Christian Karabakh-Armenians. There is talk of thousands of fighters.

Armenia speaks of 2,750 dead on the opposing side. Azerbaijan had also spoken of more than 2,300 dead – on the Armenian side.

War in Nagorno-Karabakh: Attacks continue – Merkel is apparently supposed to intervene now

Update from October 4, 2:30 p.m.: Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did Europe against the backdrop of the fighting in Nagorno Karabakh before the Turkey warned. “I expect a clear position. If the international community does not correctly assess the geopolitical significance of this situation, it should Europe Turkey expect near Vienna soon, “said Pashinyan of the” Bild “newspaper, according to an advance notice on Sunday.

When asked whether the federal government should publicly declare who is the current conflict Nagorno Karabakh started, Pashinyan replied: “Yes. And Germany should encourage the involvement of terrorists and mercenaries recruited in Syria in this conflict in the region through the Turkey evaluate. “After a hundred years, Turkey returned to the South Caucasus region,” to deal with the genocide of the Armenians continue that in the autumn of 1915 in the Turkey took place, ”Pashinyan continued. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he accused of an imperialist policy that extended much further than in the South Caucasus. “Let’s look at Turkey’s actions in the Mediterranean, Libya, the Middle East and Iraq and Syria,” said Pashinyan.

On the phone with the Armenian head of government expressed himself Chancellor Angela Merkel according to the federal government concerned and demanded “that all sides must immediately stop the fighting and start negotiations”.

War in Nagorno-Karabakh: Telephone calls between Angela Merkel and the Armenian Prime Minister

Update from October 4th, 9:15 a.m .: Armenia has the Turkey accused of being directly involved in the fighting. “There are 150 high-ranking Turkish officers who lead Azerbaijan’s military operations,” he said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday evening in a speech to his people. “The extent of the offensive is unprecedented.” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had previously said that Turkey, as an ally of his country, was not involved in the fighting.

There is fighting across the front line, said Pashinyan. “We are facing a fateful chapter in our history.” That Armenian people is the destination of Azerbaijan and Turkey, said the head of government. He should be on Saturday evening, the reported Armenian agency Armenpress, for the second time within a few days Chancellor Angela Merkel have telephoned. In doing so, she got involved Turkish military officers informed.

Aliyev, in turn, thanked the Turkish president that evening in a letter published by his office Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his help. He pointed out that the Turkey the procedure Armenia condemn.

War in Nagorno-Karabakh: New attacks from Azerbaijan – power grid collapses

Update from October 4th, 9:00 a.m .: The capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was again the target of attacks on Sunday. In Stepanakert sirens wailed in the morning, shortly afterwards the city of Explosions shocked. This was reported by AFP reporters. In addition, the Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing the foreign ministry of the self-appointed republic, a “Rocket fire“In Stepanakert.

The residents hid in basements and shelters to protect themselves from the attacks. On Sunday night the power supply collapsed in Stepanakert because the Azerbaijani attacks according to the local foreign ministry “a power supply facility”.

Were on Saturday night Armenian attacks on 19 Azerbaijani villages has been reported, whereupon the Azerbaijani side had announced a “counterstrike”.

To Casualty numbers there is currently no reliable information. Both parties to the conflict speak of thousands of fighters killed on the opponent’s side.

War in Nagorno-Karabakh: New battles at the weekend – Russia and Turkey in the middle of conflict

Yerevan / Baku – The acts of war in the border region of Armenia and Azerbaijan continued on the weekend. Both states reported fighting in the area Nagorno Karabakh, which belongs to Azerbaijan but has been controlled by Armenia for decades. The information on the previous victims of the war, which is progressing on the edge of Europe, differ. According to Armenian sources, the number of Fatalities are well over 200. Turkey and Russia are involved in what is happening on different sides.

War in Nagorno-Karabakh: Both states report new battles

Armenia announced troops from Azerbaijan advanced on Saturday, October 3rd, both from the north and from the south to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan again reported that Armenia had shelled several places on its territory.

From the point of view of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh region is illegally occupied by Armenia. Head of state reasoned accordingly Ilham Aliyev the advance of his army against Emanuel Macron. The French President tried to find a peaceful solution in a telephone conversation. A Truce he couldn’t reach it. Like Russia and the US, France has been a long-time mediator in the conflict.

Turkey and Russia are indirectly involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh war

The international significance of the war is also due to the different protective powers of the participating states. That’s how it applies Turkey as an ally of Azerbaijan, whereas Russia stands on the side of Armenia. With the current escalation of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, concerns are growing about the role Turkey might play. Armenia has accused Turkey of thousands mercenary from the war zones in Syria and Libya to the South Caucasus having relocated. Russia had also spoken of plausible evidence of this.

They seem to have reached a peaceful agreement Warring parties to be far away after a week without outside interference. Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev rejected further negotiations with Armenia: “We do not have time to wait another 30 years. The conflict has to be resolved now. ”Both parties initially continue to seek the solution by force of arms.