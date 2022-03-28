EA woman writes about the war. “The horror and poignancy of the situation,” she writes, “is nowhere clearer than in the face of the children. The tragedy of the attacked people – it can be read in the hungry little faces of the children – it speaks from their ragged little clothes, and it storms our hearts when we see the expellees sleeping in the dark subway stations.” The woman writes not about Ukraine in 2022, although the images of the children taking refuge in the subway stations are eerily similar – but about the civil war in Spain. The text dates from 1938 and was written by Erika Mann.

Thomas Mann’s daughter came to Madrid with her brother Klaus for three weeks in June 1938 to report on the Republic’s struggle against the fascists. “We had been warned,” writes Erika Mann. “In Paris our friends (and only those who mean well with the Spanish Republic count among our friends!) had strongly advised against it. Just don’t go there now, they said, you’re coming into the terrible moment of demoralization, dissolution, the international troops are streaming back from the fronts.”

Along the front lines through Spain

It is well known that Ernest Hemingway visited Madrid in 1937; Only a few know about the visit of Klaus and Erika Mann. Now, in the presence of the German ambassador, a commemorative medal has been installed in the building of the Complutense University of Madrid, commemorating the visit of Thomas Mann’s children. In addition, an enlightening small exhibition opened in the library of the philology department, curated by Isabel Garcia Adánez. At that time, the Manns traveled along the lines of the front through Spain, interviewed republican fighters, visited the fronts on the Ebro in Catalonia, but also Madrid, where bitter fighting took place in front of the hills on which the university city with its modern new buildings lies. “When you enter the horribly destroyed university city – the Ciudad Universitaria -” writes Klaus Mann, “you find yourself only a few hundred meters away from the enemy. One has a view of a shot-up red building that used to be a clinic: it is occupied by the enemy. The shattered university has become the long and stubbornly claimed fortress. Soldiers are now billeted in the philosophy lecture halls; where Kant and Hegel used to be discussed – and will once again be discussed at length – there are now machine guns.”



Only a few know about the visit of Klaus and Erika Mann to Spain in 1938: Exhibit in the library of the philology department of the Complutense University of Madrid

Image: Complutense Library



The exhibition also invites you to take a look at the university building, which is an outstanding example of Spanish modernism. It was designed by Agustín Aguirre Lopez in the early 1930s: a monumental brick complex with several buildings whose library and reading rooms are generously glazed in the style of international style and Bauhaus modernism: the large auditorium and the stairwells also take the steamship curves of Art Deco with on. But in contrast to the often clinical hospital atmosphere of many Bauhaus buildings, the legacy of the Baroque lives on in southern avant-garde architecture, a pronounced delight in dark wood and heavy materials such as granite or red marble: Many foyers of intrinsically modern, no-nonsense buildings in Madrid are lined with luxurious white-veined dark red stone, somewhat reminiscent of the white-veined red of hams in Madrid’s bars and jamonerías.





