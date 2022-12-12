War is declared in “Al fondo hay sitio”! After Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán got drunk and threatened the Gonzales, the “Charito” family did not let the moment pass and has already launched the bases of a talent competition. If you do not want to miss chapter 121 of the América Televisión series, in the following lines we leave you the complete information.

Francesca and Diego were responsible for creating a competition between their family and the Gonzales. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

What happened in chapter 120 of “There is room at the bottom” 2022?

Chapter 120 of “There is room at the bottom” was one of the funniest that premiered this week. The networks exploded in comments, after Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán got drunk with Don “Gil’s” cheap wine.

In a drunken state, both went to seek a lawsuit against the Gonzales and ended up challenging each other in a talent competition. The award? A weekend away from Las Lomas, if the rich win, or an exchange of houses, if the other side wins.

When does “AFHS” 2022 episode 121 premiere?

Chapter 121 of “AFHS” 2022 will hit TV this Monday, December 12. Check out the trailer for the episode below.

When is “Al fondo hay sitio” 2022 broadcast?

“In the background there is room” 2022 is broadcast from Monday to Friday, from 8.40 to 9.40 p.m. m (in Peru).

“There is room at the bottom” 2022: schedule by country

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

“In the background there is room” continues to make the audience laugh. The last chapter showed a fun street fight between the Maldini-Montalbán and the Gonzáles

What channel is America TV?

Direct TV: Channel 194 (SD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar Tv: Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro Tv: Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: Channel 4

Vision Peru: Channel 4

Best Cable: Channel 4

Star Globalcom: Channel 13

How to watch America TV LIVE ONLINE?

To watch América TV LIVE via ONLINE and totally FREE, you can enter the América TVGO website.