The Russia-Ukraine war should also have an impact in April on the readjustment of raw material prices for a third of the companies interviewed in a survey conducted by the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp). For 43% of companies, the outbreak of war worsened the price readjustment.

The war started on 24 February. International prices have retreated, but are still, in some cases, higher than before the conflict.

Fiesp interviewed 131 companies in the State of São Paulo, between March 14th and 17th, to have a thermometer of the perception of companies about the effects of the war, both on the side of high prices and the difficulties in finding inputs.

The result of the research, obtained by the Estadãoalso showed that 29% of companies saw an impact on the supply of inputs for production in March and 36.6% expect effects in April.

LACK

The difficulty in finding raw materials has increased, but it is not a picture of a lack of products. Only 3.1% of companies reported that they did not find inputs in March.

For Fiesp’s chief economist, Igor Rocha, the situation requires monitoring, but apparently the picture is far from a scenario similar to that of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when there was a shortage and price increase: “The war affected the supply chain. of supplies in a smaller proportion than the pandemic, but it causes the normalization process of this phase to now have a delay.”

Rocha recalled that the economy is already moving towards a perspective of normalization of production chains in a slow and gradual process, which may now take a little longer.

