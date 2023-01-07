Some Ukrainian soldiers arrived this Saturday at the kyiv Monastery of the Caves. GENYA SAVILOV (AFP)

His countenance oscillated between bad humor and sadness. A lonely Vladimir Putin celebrated Orthodox Christmas this weekend in the thousand-year-old Cathedral of the Kremlin Annunciation, with the only company of the religious who officiated the mass. The ceasefire that he had unilaterally proclaimed failed for a moment to stop his own war, the “special operation” that by now should have made his name resound in the churches of kyiv. However, the Ukrainian army resists almost 11 months later and each blow is an increasingly loud setback. And this feeds the rumors and the fear of a new massive mobilization. “This festival, full of light, inspires people to good deeds and aspirations, and serves to reaffirm in society such enduring spiritual values ​​and moral guidelines as mercy, compassion, kindness and justice,” said the president. Russian during the Christmas service at midnight on Friday, the first he had attended in Moscow since 2001.

The president had justified the ceasefire order based on the request for a 36-hour Christmas truce from the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kiril, a fervent defender of the offensive in Ukraine. “Let us pray for our brothers and sisters on Ukrainian soil. Let us pray for our country, for the authorities, for the army, for our relatives and friends in the hope that the truth will triumph thanks to the power and grace of God,” the cleric said during his televised mass in another Moscow cathedral.

“The truth is on our side” is one of the Kremlin’s mottos, its appeal to a supposed historical destiny that justifies its means in the present. Far away from Kiril and Putin, in the icy, muddy trenches and devastated towns of Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of soldiers from both sides faced the temptation to send Christmas greetings to their loved ones by phone. The geolocation of their phones could be their death sentence, as it already happened for a huge group of Russian recruits on New Year’s Eve during the bombing of Makiivka.

“In order to understand the Christmas truce, it is necessary to separate the two approaches that Putin pursues at the same time,” writes the political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R. Politik analysis center. On the one hand, the strategic one: “Ukraine must be forced to capitulate. Putin believes that [Kiev] it has no other way out but to surrender, and for that reason it relies on the bombardment of its infrastructure”. On the other, the situational: “[El líder ruso] has an urgent need to prevent attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to freeze the front”.

After the recapture of the western part of the Kherson region, Ukraine still controls the war initiative and prepares its next offensive, while Russia entrenches itself and still tries to unite the civilian army that it has mobilized since September. Putin’s future and how he will be remembered in the history books depends more and more on his Armed Forces, and the great military campaign that was to culminate more than two decades of power many months ago stopped going according to plan.

“All of Putin’s decisions fluctuate between the two logics,” Stanovaya stresses, and the Makiivka massacre, where at least 89 Russian soldiers died, according to the official Russian version, or hundreds, according to the Ukraine, “strengthened the situational vision.” However, as the war becomes more complicated for the Kremlin, “each logic begins to contradict the other, and it is difficult to be coherent.”

Another blow like this at Christmas would have been very hard for the Kremlin. However, his failed ceasefire has aroused much criticism in the Russian military sector. “No one understands what this nobility is for,” says Stanovaya, who recalls other points of friction such as the scale of the mobilization, his unconditional support for the leadership of the Ministry of Defense despite his failures and the changes in military objectives. “[La movilización] It should have been done long before”, a Russian military analyst who prefers to remain anonymous due to the laws that persecute any criticism of the army responded to this newspaper.

Combats in Bakhmut and Soledar

Ukrainian cities far from the front have not been bombed during the Russian ceasefire, as was the case in the first two days of the year with kyiv, the capital. However, calm has not been produced in the hot zones of the conflict. The hours of the truce have been especially violent on the Donetsk province front, where clashes have intensified for control of the Soledar and Bakhmut municipalities.

Russian mercenary units from the Wagner group carried out a surprise attack on Friday that, according to their version, allowed them access to the heart of Soledar. Ukraine has counterattacked this Saturday, on Orthodox Christmas Day, and has recovered part of the lost territory, such as the salt mine in this town, one of the most important in the country. Soldiers from the Ukrainian 46th Airborne Brigade shared videos on social media confirming the advance. This brigade is a patriotic benchmark for the invaded country for having been key in the offensive to liberate the western part of the province of Kherson. Its soldiers were trained in the UK.

The fighting in this area of ​​the Donetsk front is being waged to win meter by meter, house to house. Russia is putting all the meat on the grill in the conquest of Bakhmut and Soledar, neighboring municipalities, in its attempt to annex the entire Donetsk province, but also to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce its units on the southern front , in Kherson, where the defending troops try to cross the Dnieper River.

A street in Bakhmut littered with rubble after a Russian attack, this Saturday. CLODAGH KILCOYNE (REUTERS)

Away from the front lines of the war, both sides offered some evidence that other attacks had also taken place. In the Dnipropetrovsk province, a Russian drone was shot down this Saturday and anti-aircraft defenses also had to act on the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia. A strong explosion was confirmed on Friday near the station in Melitopol, a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city, and in Sevastopol, in the annexed Crimean peninsula, where Russian authorities claimed they shot down a Ukrainian drone.

Echoes of a second mobilization

The buzz of a new forced recruitment sounds with increasing force in street conversations in Russia. Many claim to have heard from third parties who work in the Administration the possibility of another mobilization, although for the moment they are no more than rumors. Ukrainian intelligence assured this weekend that Russia plans to begin a second wave of enlistments of up to half a million citizens this January, despite already being reinforced with another 300,000 recruits in the first wave in the fall.

The Kremlin, which had denied its first mobilization for months until it decreed it on September 21, now assures that it does not need new reinforcements in the short term. Putin said on December 8 that it was not necessary, since, according to his accounts, half of the 300,000 mobilized civilians were still training in Russia and only a quarter (77,000) were already at the front.

However, the Russian Parliament points to another reason to wait at least half a year: the shortage of material for the new soldiers. “I don’t see the need for another mobilization in the next six months. There are neither the conditions nor the needs for it”, he explained to the newspaper Cheetah General Andrei Guruliov, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma. “In fact, those who were mobilized before are still not fully prepared for battle. Our industry has to reach a level of production that can cover the next wave of mobilization and, in my opinion, it would be inefficient to do it in the next six months,” acknowledged Guruliov, a Syrian war veteran.

“There is little evidence that Russia has the capacity to launch a major offensive in winter or spring. It is unlikely that the necessary uniforms and ammunition will appear in such a short time,” writes military expert Michael Khofman in an analysis by the Riddle think tank. In his view, the Russian plan is to dig in and wait for Western attrition, and he warns that the West should not get carried away with euphoria, because Russian industry can still arm its reservists to some extent. “The potential [ucranio] it is only potential, and it does not automatically lead to the desired results if there is no political will”, he stresses.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have supplied its new recruits with basic material, but since the mobilization began, networks of volunteers and families collecting aid for new soldiers have sprung up like mushrooms. In Moscow alone, its Administration has enabled 122 collection points for food and hygiene products, and at the Vostochni station, from where the trains leave for the border with Kharkov, it is common to see recruits carrying winter material purchased on their own initiative.

Its wear and tear has meant that Russia is transforming into a war economy by leaps and bounds. If after decreeing the mobilization the Kremlin formed a new committee to make the companies available to the army, now it aims to squeeze the income from its main businesses. According to documents seen by Bloomberg, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s cabinet has proposed confiscating more than 50% of the profits of mining and fertilizer companies after sucking every last drop out of Gazprom and other giants to finance the war effort.

