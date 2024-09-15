War in Gaza, Houthis launch supersonic missile on Israel. Netanyahu’s anger: “You will pay”. Idf: “Three hostages killed in an air raid”

War and tension continue in the Middle East. For the first time a missile launched from Yemen fell into an open area of center of IsraelThe pro-Iranian Yemeni Houthi militiamen have formally Claimed the launch. The Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuat the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting, said that “the Houthis should know that anyone who tries to harm Israel will pay a heavy price.” Meanwhile, tensions are also heating up Lebanese front. “The situation in northern Israel will not continue as it is: we will do everything necessary to return the displaced residents to their homes. I am committed to doing so, the government is committed to doing so. We will not settle for anything less,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet meeting, referring to the Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon that began on October 8, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to evacuate.

Ten months after the Recovery of the bodies of three hostages in Gazathe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they were killed indirectly during an attack that targeted the commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade, Ahmed Ghandour, who was hiding in a tunnel in Jabaliya. On November 10, 2024, an IDF strike struck near the site where the bodies of Sergeant Ron Sherman, Corporal Nik Beizer, and civilian Elia Toledano, who was kidnapped at the Nova festival, were later found.

The leader of the pro-Iranian Houthi group, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, has launched a warning to Israel in a public statement: “His forces will launch more massive attacks against the Jewish state, after this morning’s ballistic missile.” “The operation that our forces conducted today with an advanced Yemeni missile is part of the fifth phase of the escalation. What is to come will be bigger,” he said. “Our operations will continue as long as Israel continues to attack and besiege Gaza. We will continue to coordinate with the resistance in Gaza,” he added.

“The situation in northern Israel will not continue as it is: we will do everything necessary to return the displaced residents to their homes. I am committed to doing so, the government is committed to doing so. We will not settle for anything less,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting, referring to Hezbollah’s attacks from Lebanon that began on October 8 and have forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to evacuate. Netanyahu said Hamas has already seen Israel’s determination.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting that “the Houthis should know that anyone who tries to harm Israel will pay a heavy price.” “Whoever needs a reminder should visit the port of Hodeida[in Yemen, which has been attacked in recent weeks, ed.],” he said.

Yemeni Houthi militants have formally claimed responsibility for the missile launch on Israel. Spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video that “an Israeli enemy military position in the Jaffa area was targeted” by “a ballistic missile that successfully hit its target.” The Houthi version of the launch’s success, which had earlier claimed that Israeli air defenses had failed to intercept the missile, is at odds with the IDF’s claim that the missile did not injure anyone because it was first hit by an Arrow missile, then by Iron Dome, which intercepted its fragments.

A missile fired from Yemen has fallen into an open area in central Israel, the Jewish state’s army says, specifying that no casualties or injuries have been reported.