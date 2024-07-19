Drones on Tel Aviv, One Dead and Several Injured

One person was killed and several others were injured in the early hours of today in a drone strike launched by the Houthis of Yemen against Tel-Aviv. According to the initial results of the investigation reported by the Israeli military, “the explosion in Tel Aviv”, near an office of the American Embassywas caused by the fall of an aerial object which did not trigger any alarm.”

The drone packed with explosives was detected but the air defense did not intervene due to “human error”. The Houthi spokesman, Yahya Sareeclaimed via Telegram a “quality operation” against Tel Aviv, promising to reveal the details later.

Mo, Houthis threaten more attacks on Tel Aviv

The Houthis of Yemen threaten to continue to strike Israel in “solidarity” with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which they say has been the scene of a “massacre” since October 7 last year due to Israeli military operations against Hamas taken in response to that day’s attack in Israel.

Claiming responsibility for the attack on Tel Aviv, the spokesman said via X that Tel Aviv will continue to be the group’s “primary target” “within the range of our weapons.” The Houthis claim to have launched a drone, ‘Yafa’, capable of bypassing radar systems.

Tel Aviv on high alert, “difficult and painful war”

State of maximum alert at Tel-Aviv. Mayor Ron Huldai announced that the city had moved “to a higher state of alert” after the drone strike. “The war is still here and it is difficult and painful,” he said in a statement carried by local media. “We are ready for developments and if there are any.”