A few days after launch, the developers of Brave Lamb and Nacon decided to postpone War Hospital. Scheduled for October 26, 2023, the release has been postponed to early months of 2024with an exact date to be announced at a later time, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.

The Brave Lamb team explained that the decision was made to ensure a gaming experience that was as good and as faithful to the theme of the First World War as possible, with the extra time given to the developers which will allow them to refine details and balance of the game , as well as fixing more bugs.