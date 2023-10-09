A few days after launch, the developers of Brave Lamb and Nacon decided to postpone War Hospital. Scheduled for October 26, 2023, the release has been postponed to early months of 2024with an exact date to be announced at a later time, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.
The Brave Lamb team explained that the decision was made to ensure a gaming experience that was as good and as faithful to the theme of the First World War as possible, with the extra time given to the developers which will allow them to refine details and balance of the game , as well as fixing more bugs.
War Hospital, the First World War from a different point of view
War Hospital is a simulation and strategy game in which we will play as Major Henry Wells and we will have to manage a field hospital during the bloody conflicts of the First World War, offering an insight into one of the bloodiest conflicts ever from a different point of view than that of the soldiers at the front.
The lives of hundreds of soldiers at the front will depend on our decisions and actions, with the experience promising to be profound and engaging. If you want to know more we recommend reading our preview of War Hospital.
