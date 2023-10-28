Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/28/2023 – 18:31

In the first press conference since the outbreak of the conflict, the Israeli prime minister speaks of a “war of independence”. The government, which is betting on a ground invasion to free hostages, did not comment on the “blackout” in the Gaza Strip. In his first interview with journalists since the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this Saturday ( 28/10) that the war in the Gaza Strip entered its second phase with the expansion of military operations on land.

“The war inside Gaza will be long,” he added, referring to the onslaught as the “second war of independence”, a reference to the conflict that broke out in 1948 after Arab countries rejected the United Nations plan that defined the creation of a Palestinian state. and another Israeli.

The objective, according to Netanyahu, is to destroy the military capabilities and control that the radical Islamic group Hamas exercises over Palestinian territory, as well as to rescue the more than 200 hostages kidnapped at the beginning of the month.

According to the premier, the decision to expand land operations was unanimously approved by the emergency government, which includes members of the opposition.

Asked about possible errors by Israeli authorities involving October 7, Netanyahu replied that the matter will be dealt with when the war is over. “All of us, including me, will have to give answers to difficult questions,” he said. “Now, my mission is to save the country.”

Anyone who accuses Israel of war crimes is a hypocrite, says Netanyahu

The prime minister accused Iran of paying “90%” of Hamas’ military spending, and said that defeating the group is an “existential challenge” and that those who accuse the Israelis of committing war crimes are “hypocrites”. “I called on civilians in Gaza to evacuate to the south of the strip. The enemy, cynically, uses hospitals as shelter. Israel is fighting a battle for humanity against barbarians.”

Western countries have generally supported Israel’s right to self-defense, but part of the international community is following the escalation of the conflict with concern and fears that the number of victims will increase as the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens under the crossfire – there are at least 1,400 dead on the Israeli side; in the Palestinian population, another more than 7,000, according to data from the Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas.

The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved on Friday, by a large majority, a resolution that calls for an immediate humanitarian truce to guarantee assistance to Palestinian civilians.

Unlike Security Council resolutions – where four previous attempts to address the conflict have failed – the texts approved by the General Assembly are not binding but carry political weight, reflecting global opinion as Israel intensifies operations in Gaza.

Relatives of hostages endorse mutual prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas

Earlier, the prime minister met with families of Hamas hostages. From them, he heard support for a proposal to exchange all prisoners – on the Israeli and Palestinian sides – and the request not to do anything that could put their lives at risk, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Apprehensive about the development of the conflict, they fear that an invasion will make negotiations impossible – Hamas threatens to kill them, and claims, without providing evidence, that 50 have already been killed in Israeli bombings.

An agreement on the same terms was proposed by a spokesman for the group in an announcement televised by a Gaza broadcaster controlled by the group, calling for the release of all Palestinians detained in Israel, numbering around 4,500.

The Israeli government is betting on intensifying attacks against Hamas in Gaza in order to force the handover of the hostages.

For Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the chances of reaching an agreement will increase as long as the military exerts “pressure”. “It will not be a short war. We must be patient,” he added, echoing Netanyahu’s remarks.

“The objectives of this war demand a land operation”, argued earlier the Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi. “To expose and destroy the enemy, there is no other way than to enter his territory using force.”

Israel does not comment on telecommunications blackout in Gaza

Israel’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, declined to respond about the possible responsibility of the country’s Armed Forces for the blackout of internet and telephone services in Gaza.

Information from the region has become scarce since the intensification of bombings the night before, leaving humanitarian organizations and newsrooms without contact with their teams.

According to reports published by the British public broadcaster BBC, some have been able to access the internet using foreign chips on the borders of the Gaza Strip.

“We do what we have to do to provide security to our forces for as long as necessary, temporarily or permanently, as long as we need, and we are not going to say anything more about it,” Hagari told the Reuters news agency.

