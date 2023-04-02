(Reuters) – Russia’s war with Ukraine has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait said on Saturday.

In a meeting with International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, Huttsait said no athletes from Russia should be allowed into the Olympics or other sporting competitions.

“They all support this war and participate in events held in support of this war,” Huttsait said, according to a transcript on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s website.

The International Olympic Committee recommended the gradual return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions as neutrals. But it has not yet decided on its participation in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Ukraine said on Friday that its athletes would not be able to participate in qualifying events for the 2024 Games if they had to compete against the Russians, a decision the IOC criticized.

Reuters could not independently verify the number of Ukrainian athletes killed or how many facilities were destroyed.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several national-level Ukrainian athletes voluntarily took up arms to defend their country.

