War Russia Ukraine, 14 tons of humanitarian aid seized

There Russia does not stop, no respite in the war in Ukraine. Shooting continues in various areas of the country. Evacuation attempt failed a MariupolKiev accuses Moscow, Vice President Vereschuk said that the Russians did not comply with the cease-fire and that the city on the Sea of ​​Azov still is under siege. “The enemy continues to destroy the remnants of infrastructure in Mariupol with air strikes,” accused the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister. The Russians would also have taken over humanitarian aid carried on 12 buses intended for the population of Melitopol. They were kidnapped 14 tons of food and drugs.

“The situation in the south and in the Donbass it remains extremely difficult. “This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in a video broadcast on its Telegram channel and reported by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN. An Italian militiaman was killed in Donbass, where he had been fighting with separatist forces for years pro-Russia. This was announced by the Red Star Collective, explaining that Edy Ongarothis is the victim’s name, battle name Bozambowas in the trenches with other soldiers during a confrontation north of Donetskwhen he was hit by the explosion of a grenade who killed him. Ongaro was born 46 years ago in Portogruaro, Venice, and reached Donbass in 2015.

