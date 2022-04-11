Finland and Sweden towards NATO, Moscow has committed a huge “strategic mistake”

Finland and Sweden prepare to join the Borneven before the summer, definitively abandoning their historical “neutrality“. There Russia he would thus have committed a “huge strategic mistake”. To reveal it is the Times which cites a report by officials of the United States.

TO Washingtonaccording to US sources, the focus is on this scenario, which would actually widen the Born from 30 to 32 countries, and the sources interviewed by the British newspaper report that the accession of both Nordic countries was “a topic of conversation” addressed several times during the meeting of foreign ministers of the Atlantic Alliance last week in in which they also participated Sweden and Finland.

There Finland could apply for membership already in Juneafter a national referendum, while Sweden would follow that step soon after. Sanna Marinthe Finnish premier, said that the time has come for Finland to seriously reconsider its position on NATO.

“There Russia he’s not the neighbor we thought he was, “Marin said in recent days, urging the decision to be made” fully but quickly. ” , because the situation is obviously very serious “, explained La first minister.

Lto Sweden, instead, it is carrying out a review of the security policy which will be completed by the end of next month, essentially following the roadmap also imposed by the Finnish government. “I do not in any way rule out joining the Born“he said a fortnight ago Magdalena Andersson, the first Swedish minister.

The authorities of the two countries are working together to build an internal consensus but, the officials underline, the final decisions will be taken independently. Both Scandinavian states are confronted with the presence of Russia in the Baltic Sea and the Finland it shares a land border of 1,335 kilometers.

