The visit of the United States Secretaries of State and Defense to kyiv on Sunday, April 24, to meet with President Zelensky surprised analysts by the ease with which the two top White House officials arrived in a bombed-out city like war zone, while fighting between the invading Russian forces and local forces continued with high intensity in other parts of the country.

Although this data could reveal indications of the limitation in the scope of the war, the one in Ukraine could be considered as a Third World War between two countries, each one supported directly or indirectly by other nations. With references to the two previous world wars, Ukraine is redefining the true new geopolitical order that remained in strategic limbo since the disappearance of the Soviet Union and that was not redefined in the 2001-2021 anti-terrorist cycle.

It has been written here that there is no category of cold war in Ukraine because it has demonstrations hot in combats with high-power weapons and in military and civilian casualties, but it should also be noted that it does not reproduce a war of ideological-productive systems either, because behind Russian President Vladimir Putin are the oligarchs who replaced the Soviet working class in The control of the economy and behind President Joseph Biden are not the representatives of the old liberal democracy either, but rather the interests of the 1% of the richest and the dominant lobbies of interest groups and the military-industrial complex are expressed.

Presidents Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama, and Trump lacked a strategic focus on rebuilding US national security hegemony, cared little for Russia and China, and defined their foreign geopolicies in relation to radical Arab terrorist groups. Russia entered a period of decomposition of its internal leadership from 1992 to 2000 and the American leadership took at least ten years to understand the logic of Putin’s power and got distracted by China.

Although with fewer belligerent countries than in the two previous world wars, the one in Ukraine could be assumed as a third in function of the fact that behind the combats in Ukrainian territory the new red lines of the power blocs in the world would be rethinking at least with four belligerent countries: the United States, China, Russia and Iran, all of them basing their power on their military deterrent capacity.

The war in Ukraine that broke out in February of this year had been foreshadowed in February 2021 during the Munich Security Summit meetings where President Biden clearly stated: “there is going to be a new world order, we have to lead it and we must unite the rest of the free world.” Of all the conflict zones with Russia, Ukraine seemed to be the thinnest part of the thread that always breaks because it was being pushed by the White House to join NATO and the European Union and place a geostrategic position directly bordering Russia.

The seemingly inexplicable part of the conflict was seen on Sunday, April 24, when the two key players in US military geopolitics landed in kyiv to support President Zelenskiy and pledge to hand over a total of just 800 million dollars, not all of it in weapons that the Ukrainian government had urged. As the scenario presents itself and even with all the military strategic errors, Russia would be establishing its presence in Ukraine without the United States and the European Union having assumed a direct military commitment to support the shaky Ukrainian government.

The paradox of the war in Ukraine is that the Russia-EU-China balance is taking shape in Ukraine only with Russia’s military displacement and the Ukrainians’ diminished defense capacity, but with geopolitical benefits that would benefit Washington and Beijing. The geopolitical scenario of World War is more media and social networks that of allied countries or multinational armies such as those that operated in Iraq and Afghanistan. Even President Zelensky has won more battles in declarations or with messages on social networks than in the field of military confrontation.

The EU-Ukraine agreements on Sunday April 24 did not change the war scenario nor did they intimidate Putin’s military forces, leaving the impression that Ukraine is losing more than Russia due to the lack of effective US military support. The European Union has not been able to consolidate a unitary strategy and the composition of its plural social bases is preventing the sending of greater military support and troops. The natural exhaustion of two months of war is taking its toll on the Ukrainian troops.

The White House never seemed to be clear about the military scenario in Ukraine, especially because of the superiority of the Russians and the minor efforts of the Ukrainians. President Biden seemed to reproduce the decision-making crisis in 2009 at the White House when faced with the options of withdrawing from Afghanistan or increasing troops; despite his promise of peace, Obama decided to get more involved.

The war in Ukraine entered a zone of uncertainty: Russia knows what it wants, the United States no longer knew how to manage a red line, and the Ukrainian president increases his desperate calls each time for direct military support and weapons that will never arrive because in the end after all, the countries allied to the White House have their own agenda of geopolitical and energy interests with Russia.

The dilemma for the United States is clear: send troops to Ukraine or let the war fester and cede the definition of red lines to Putin.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not the newspaper that publishes it.