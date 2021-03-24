Great scandal due to the revelation of the newspaper “La Stampa” this Wednesday that 29 million doses of Astrazeneca, in a continuous delay in the slogans that put the Italian mass vaccination plan at serious risk, are ready to leave towards Great Britain.

A few days ago it was revealed that the US government admitted to having large reserves of Astrazeneca vaccines to ensure the immunization of 300 million people in the United States.

The case looks like a war for vaccines that mobilizes the European Union on the one hand, and Great Britain on the other, which the Anglo-Swedish Astrazeneca privileges in its successful program of inoculations of the majority of the 66 million British people.

In Brussels, the vice-president of the European commission, Valdis Dombrovisk, stated that “of the 120 million doses that should be consigned to the 27 EU countries, Astrazeneca It is not close not even 30 million ”. The Europeans consider themselves injured by these great maneuvers.

In Italy, where the establishment in Anagni, near Rome, accumulated the 29 million discovered doses, there were outraged protests. An official source indicated that if a million vaccines from the North American Pfizer had not arrived this Monday and Tuesday, they would have been stopped in part the mechanism of the vaccination campaign.

Some aspects of the scandal suggest the first war for vaccines of this phase of the epidemic that broke out in Italy, the first European country where the pandemic was declared in February 2020.

An official government source stated that at the request of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, advised by European officials, Health Minister Roberto Speranza sent an inspection on Saturday and Sunday to the Agnani facility, where batches of 29 million vaccines were discovered.

The carabinieri now control the output of the products.

At the beginning of March, an EU vice president, Thierry Breton, inspected two Dutch establishments where Astrazeneca vaccine material is produced, which are sent to Agnani’s Italian factory for final packaging.

Italy banned a month ago export doses from Agnani to Great Britain due to Astrazeneca delays, resulting in a diplomatic showdown between Brussels and London.

This Wednesday the European Commission resolved to modify the vaccine export control system, introducing the principle of reciprocity and proportionality in the authorization mechanism.

The president of the EU commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen, stated that “with our 27 member states facing the third wave of the pandemic and not all the pharmaceutical laboratories that respect their contracts, the European Union is the only major producer that continues to export vaccines on a large scale to dozens of countries ”.

The 27 European countries of the EU with 450 million inhabitants, are starting slowly in the vaccination program and denounce the laboratories, especially Astrazeneca, of delaying their deliveries.

Europeans do not hide their suspicions that many slogans are diverted to Great Britain, which is managing to vaccinate most of its population in record time and that the vast majority of the doses inoculated to almost 30 million Britons come from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory, which has the scientific advice of the University of Oxford.

Continuing to receive large shipments from AstraZeneca is essential for the British to inject the second dose to those already vaccinated and thus complete the immunization.

