Within hours of the last Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) signed by Alberto Fernández, the Supreme Court received the opinion of the Attorney General, Eduardo Casal, on the City’s claim to keep the schools open. The chief prosecutor recognized the police power that the national state possesses in the midst of an emergency situation, but at the same time admitted that the CABA is autonomous. In this scenario, it concluded that government measures that could affect autonomy they must have good foundations and that in this specific case, that did not happen.

“It is noted that since the return to the face-to-face modality of the teaching of classes, local governments have always been entrusted with their eventual temporary suspension as well as their restart, in accordance with the evaluation that their holders made of the epidemiological risk. However, This criterion was modified by the same national State without any grounds being appreciated about the motives for which he resumed powers in relation to an activity that he had left in the hands of the provinces and the city of Buenos Aires, and only in relation to a region that encompasses the latter, “says the attorney’s resolution.

The highest court is already in a position to issue itself on the protection presented by the Buenos Aires government, rejecting the terms of article 2 of the DNU, which ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes for fifteen days in the face of the growth of Covid cases and in the face of fear of a health collapse.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta understood that the area of ​​discussion was the Court. There the Attorney General of the City, Gabriel Astarloa, objected to the scope of the decree in education with three central points: the alleged violation of the autonomy of the City, – “the decision adopted by the National State implies a virtual federal intervention”; the violation of the principle of reasonableness – “the suspension of face-to-face classes is not justified in empirical data” – and the violation of the principle of federal supremacy, according to which “the supremacy of the National Constitution is declared above all the legal order Argentine “.

After five business days, and as Treasury attorney, Carlos Zannini responded to these three axes. He defended the DNU, wielded health arguments to order the suspension of classes only in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), he criticized Rodríguez Larreta and his cabinet – whom he described as “pandemic deniers”– for insisting on face-to-face education. In general terms, the State asked the Court not to make room for the City.

The Attorney General had 72 hours to give its opinion. The same it is not binding, but it is mandatory because there are claims of competence and unconstitutionality.

Casal responded before the stipulated term expires. On the one hand, it recognized that the State’s police power is recognized within its powers, in an emergency context. And the current situation is.

That could represent, at first glance, in support of the decision taken by the Government in the controversial DNU. However, the prosecutor then acknowledged that the City has the autonomy that it claims before the Supreme Court.

What does this mean? That the State police power – analyzed the Casal – should not infringe the autonomy in this case of the Buenos Aires jurisdiction. This is avoided “with well-founded decisions,” and the chief prosecutor understood that the DNU, which led to an action of unconstitutionality before the highest court, lacked good arguments to support his decision to suspend for fifteen days the face-to-face classes at the AMBA.

“In an emergency situation so as not to violate the autonomy -of the City in this case-, we must be cautious, this is to have a sufficient basis for the actions promoted. The powers are concurrent: both the State police power, as the autonomy of the CABA and federalism is consensual. If it had been consensual, it would have had more foundations, “judicial sources explained to Clarion.

Now the decision of the Court remains, when this Friday the DNU will cease to be in force. However, in the Procuratorate they expect an ordering pronouncement and that “will mark the way to the future, to avoid future prosecutions of such sensitive issues that generate great uncertainty among citizens “.

