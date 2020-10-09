The government’s reports of victory in the war against Armenia fuel patriotism. Soldiers at the front experience a wave of solidarity.

BERLIN taz | After Orxan Adigozel graduated from high school, it was clear: I want to be a soldier. Not to go to war for Nagorno-Karabakh. The young Azerbaijan’s dream was to serve in the Navy on the Caspian Sea because he loved the sea and liked the naval uniform.

But then everything turned out differently. “I’ve become a pacifist,” reports the 31-year-old blogger from Baku. He had an accident several years ago and has been in a wheelchair ever since. “I can only pray now that this devastating war will end quickly. And I do that too, ”he says. “But in the end justice should prevail,” he then adds: “That Nagorno-Karabakh comes back to Azerbaijan. But not at the cost of blood and death. “

In Armenia and Azerbaijan, the governments are mobilizing for war, thousands want to voluntarily take part in the fighting over the Caucasus region, which is part of Azerbaijan under international law but has been controlled by Armenia since 1994, including the surrounding area. Azerbaijanis fight under the motto: “Karabach bizimdir” – Karabach is ours. Adigozel’s brother also moved to the front.

Azerbaijani broadcasters show activists packing packets of water bottles, warm clothes and tobacco to send to the front. “Allah protect you”, wrote a woman on a cardboard box. There are sweets too. “Sweeten your mouth,” writes an activist to the soldiers.

Fireworks in the sky, flags on the balconies

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly proclaims terrain gains. So far there has been no independent confirmation of this. The government has restricted internet access and blocked access to social networks. There is only state propaganda left.

But all over the country there is a big celebration, with colorful fireworks in the night sky of Baku, with music and dancing. The television shows people who fled Jabrail and Fizuli to Baku in the 1990s when Armenia occupied these areas – they are now said to have been recaptured, according to the Azerbaijani government. The displaced express their pride and enthusiasm and look forward to being able to return home soon, they say in front of the camera.

Blow on almost every street in Baku and other cities Turkish and Azerbaijani flags. Eyewitnesses report that Pakistan’s national flag also adorns numerous balconies. Patriotic songs can be heard constantly on the radio and television. Military music can be heard in restaurants and cafes.

The activist Arzu Kamalova (Name changed) lives in Sumgait. In this city, around thirty kilometers from Baku, pogroms were perpetrated on Armenians in 1988 when hostilities broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Kamalova is doing research on this for her documentaries, and she is critical of the current situation.

“The authorities are silent about how many soldiers we have lost so far,” says Kamalova. “There are rumors that there could be a truce. That would be a severe blow. ”It is possible that people will then spontaneously take to the streets, as they did last July. “Tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis demanded a war until Karabakh is liberated!”