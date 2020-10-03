The fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues. According to Armenia, Azerbaijan’s troops have advanced in “heavy fighting”. Concern is growing internationally.

BAKU / ERIWAN dpa | According to the Armenian leadership in Yerevan, Azerbaijan’s ground troops launched a large-scale attack in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region on Saturday. Azerbaijani troops have advanced “with strong units” from both the north and the south, said Armenia’s Ministry of Defense in the capital Yerevan. Three fighter planes in Azerbaijan were shot down in “fierce fighting”. This information could not be confirmed by independent sources, Azerbaijan denied the downing of the aircraft.

For almost a week, the two warring states have been engaged in heavy fighting in the Armenian-controlled area in Azerbaijan. These go far beyond the conflicts that have recently occurred repeatedly in the region. According to Armenian sources, well over 200 people were killed in the fighting in the South Caucasus in Nagorno-Karabakh. However, there was different information. Azerbaijan recently reported that 19 civilians were killed and 60 injured.

According to the Armenian representation, Azerbaijan has drawn additional forces into the conflict area. Baku did not initially confirm this. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said after a phone call with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron that his army had liberated occupied territories. At the same time, he accused the neighboring country of obstructing negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Trump, Macron and Putin make joint statement

Meanwhile, there is growing international concern about a conflagration in the South Caucasus with the participation of Islamist terrorists from Syria and Libya. The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has already held talks with Macron. During the phone call, he and Macron pointed out the danger from Islamists. Pashinyan had also accused Turkey of having relocated thousands of mercenaries from the war zones in Syria and Libya to the South Caucasus. Russia also announced that it had plausible evidence.

According to information from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern about this development in a telephone conversation with his Iranian colleague Mohammed Jawad Zarif. Iran is a neighbor of Armenia and Azerbaijan and offered to mediate in the conflict. Russia has called on the parties to the conflict to immediately withdraw fighters from illegal terrorist groups from the Middle East. Should these fighters prove true, then the decades-old conflict would have a new dimension. There was no hard evidence of the use of mercenaries.

The official body for mediating between the two warring ex-Soviet republics is the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The group called for an immediate end to the fighting and a return to the negotiating table. Previously, US President Donald Trump, Macron and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had issued a joint declaration calling for compliance with the ceasefire and dialogue. While Armenia was open to negotiations, Azerbaijan refused.

UN Secretary General António Guterres regretted that the fighting continued even after the appeal by France, the USA and Russia. He called on the parties to the conflict to end all hostilities immediately so that human suffering in the region does not worsen further. The conflict cannot be resolved militarily, but only through dialogue.

Broken truce

With the support of Turkey, Azerbaijan emphasized several times that it wanted to wrest the area from Armenia. The gas and oil-rich country has significantly upgraded in recent years and is militarily superior to the completely impoverished Armenia. The Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had threatened to take back the area militarily if necessary. He criticized that the years of negotiations had brought no progress for his country.

The two ex-Soviet republics have been fighting for decades for the mountainous region, in which around 145,000 people live. Nagorno-Karabakh is controlled by Armenia, but under international law it belongs to Azerbaijan, which is dominated by Islam. In a war that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago, Azerbaijan lost control of the area. Today it is inhabited by Christian Karabakh Armenians. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994.

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh, Araik Arutjunjan, said he met with soldiers last night. The Armenian media reported that he also went to the front. Arutjunjan said he was needed there more than “behind”. “We will defend our homeland with honor.”