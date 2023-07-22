War | Finnish volunteers of the Ukrainian war will be left without rehabilitation – “A bomb is to be expected”

Aleksi Lysander, suffering from symptoms: “The way people talk about the price of gas, the way people talk about the weather, the way people talk about politics. How meaningless it is.”

When from the war enters the civilian, always looking for meaning and purpose – the place where he belongs. This is also described by someone who fought in the Ukrainian war as a volunteer fighter Alexi Lysander In an interview with STT.

“Civilian lacks that certain importance. The way people talk about gas prices, the way people talk about the weather, the way people talk about politics. How meaningless it is. It’s life and death out there on the field.”

According to Lysander, war can completely destroy the human mind.

“It can make a person absolutely crazy. It was noticed during the First World War. There was less understanding then. Nowadays, there would be understanding, but nothing can be done about it.”

The rehabilitation of Finnish volunteers fighting in Ukraine is currently a big question mark for Finnish healthcare.

Soldiers sent by the Finnish state, who have served in official crisis management tasks, are entitled to state-supported rehabilitative activities. However, there are gaps in the support network. In addition, volunteer soldiers are excluded from this assistance.

CEO of Oulunkylä Rehabilitation Center Katja Ilvonen has studied, among other things, the need for rehabilitation and support of soldiers who served in crisis management tasks in Afghanistan. He estimates that the results can also be reflected in the well-being of the Finnish volunteers returning from Ukraine.

“When you look at our results, you can expect a bomb,” says Ilvonen in an interview with STT, referring to the mental health of Ukrainian volunteers.

Of those who responded to the crisis management survey, one in five who served later experienced stress caused by the operation.

When the situation develops into a trauma-related stress disorder, the symptoms can appear as, for example, insomnia or nightmares. A traumatic stress reaction can be associated with the threat of death or serious injury, in which case the traumatic situation has caused intense fear, terror or helplessness. The diagnosis of traumatic stress disorder requires that the symptoms last for at least a month.

The symptoms can be difficult to recognize, which in itself prolongs seeking help.

Lysander says that he suffers from constant insomnia. He says he sleeps well once a month.

“I don’t know how it manifests in someone else. I know some veteran of Afghanistan shot himself with a shotgun. One must have jumped from the balcony.”

Lysander, who himself fought in Afghanistan, says that it took him ten years to realize that he has problems in post-war rehabilitation.

“My friend went to war 30 years ago, and it took him 20 years to realize, hey, there’s a problem here. It only took me ten years. I was quick here. Only ten years was severe depression and there was no help. No one wanted to help.”

Traumatic the symptoms of stress disorder may not appear until months or even years after the end of the service.

The State Treasury reimburses the treatment of stress disorder for persons who have served in official crisis management tasks of the Finnish government, as long as the symptoms are recognized no later than six months after the end of the service.

In the study, however, almost half of those with symptoms started having symptoms only after six months.

“The law is from 2017, and the legislation needs to be developed specifically in terms of psychological symptoms,” says Ilvonen.

The situation for volunteers is even more difficult. Although official Finland supports Ukraine in many ways, the Finnish Defense Forces has not sent troops there. Finnish volunteers who fought in Ukraine are not the responsibility of the state, and their rehabilitation is left to public healthcare.

“I cannot direct volunteers to anything other than public health care, because they are not currently covered by any law or regulation. The situation in Ukraine is so new,” says Ilvonen.

Ilvonen public health care does not always recognize the symptoms of a person suffering from traumatic stress disorder and therefore does not know how to provide the right kind of help. According to Lysander’s experience, the police understand the situation of war veterans best. The other authorities do not have enough know-how, and Lysander has not been met properly after seeking help. Because of this, he has decided that he is not going to seek help from the state anymore.

Lysander feels that the state is not interested in the rehabilitation of volunteers.

“It would be great if you could get help from someone. But I guess that’s just politicians talk. I don’t trust it. It’s great that they’re trying, but at least I have faith that they would get something done.”

In the new government program, a position has been taken on support measures for crisis management veterans, and the aim is to strengthen them to match other Nordic arrangements. A national crisis management veteran center is included in the government program, where the current services would be gathered together. In addition, the law seeks to remove the six-month time limit for diagnosing traumatic stress disorder.

Thought there have been reports of granting exceptional veteran status to Ukrainian volunteers to enable treatment. The situation of Ukraine’s volunteers makes Ilvo think, because there is still a lot to improve even in the official system of rehabilitation of crisis management veterans.

“Volunteers can come from any kind of background. Healthcare must prepare for this,” he says.

Lysander feels that there are absolutely zero veterans at the moment.

“After all, even the veterans of Afghanistan have wanted and needed help for many decades. Hats off to soldiers, but when you’re a veteran, you don’t. It’s worth thinking about what the difference is.”