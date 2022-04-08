Ukrainian war, export bans on certain goods widened. New crackdown on Russian banks and state-owned companies

Europe moves forward with sanctions against Russia: the fifth package which provides forenergy embargo total. The European Parliament has in fact approved the resolution on the EU reaction to the war in Ukraine in which a immediate embargo for imports of gas from Russia, as well as for those of oil, coal and nuclear fuel.

THE leader of the G7 denouncing the “terrible atrocities by the Russian armed forces” against civilians in Ukraine, they agreed to ban “new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector”, to expand bans onexport of certain goods and to crack down on Russian banks and state-owned companies. Measures “against the elites and their families who support President Putin in his war effort” will also be stepped up.

Yesterday the president of the Draghi Council he met the Dutch premier in Rome Rutte: “I didn’t persuade him to join those who ask for a ceiling on the price of gas” but there were some glimmers. For the Kremlin the supply of weapons to Kiev will harm the peace negotiations. Fly then accuses Kiev: “The new draft betrays the agreement”, but “ahead with the negotiations despite the provocations”. The G7 has called for the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, he presented himself this morning at NATO headquarters with “a very simple agenda”. “There are only three points: weapons, weapons and weapons,” he said at the press point with the secretary general of the Alliance. Jens Stoltenberg. “I ask all allies to put aside their hesitation, their reluctance, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” she urged. Kiev wants everything it can to repel Russian aggression, including air defense systems, artillery, armored vehicles and jets. Without any distinction.

“The difference between offensive and defensive weapons makes no sense in my country, because every weapon used in Ukraine by Ukrainian forces against a foreign aggressor is defensive by definition,” lamented the Ukrainian diplomat. “Those who say they will give defensive weaponsbut we cannot give them offensive weapons, they are hyprocritical, it is an unfair, unjustified approach “, he added.