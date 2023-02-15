Home page politics

In her petition with Alice Schwarzer, Sahra Wagenknecht calls for a new course in the Ukraine war – for her, the Greens have lost their ideals anyway.

Osnabrück/Berlin – Sahra Wagenknecht continues to rail against arms deliveries to Kiev. Neither side can win the Ukraine war militarily, the left-wing politician recently confirmed on “Maischberger” (ARD). That brought her some criticism. “Your analysis misses reality,” complained, for example, FDP veteran Gerhart Baum (FDP). But Wagenknecht does not rest on this point. She has now followed up and warned of a “war euphoria” in Germany.

In an interview with the newspaper, Wagenknecht said it was worrying that peace activists were now demonstrating for arms deliveries to Ukraine New Osnabrück newspaper (NOZ). “It reminds me of the time before the First World War. There was a similar war euphoria, which even the social democrats could not escape.” The parallels to the beginning of the First World War are “frightening” for her.

Wagenknecht allegation: “Many politicians act as if war were a children’s birthday party”

It was clear who Wagenknecht meant above all: the Greens. In Wagenknecht’s opinion, its founder Petra would be shocked: “If Petra Kelly could see today’s Greens, she would probably turn away in horror.” The party had “obviously closed the chapter on the peace movement,” said Wagenknecht.

In addition, Wagenknecht noticed an additional trivialization of the war: “Many politicians act as if war were a children’s birthday party with funny little Leos,” complained the left-wing politician.

Petition with Alice Schwarzer: In the manifesto, Wagenknecht warns against a maximum counter-attack by Putin

Wagenknecht recently published a petition together with women’s rights activist Alice Schwarzer. In the “Manifesto for Peace” Wagenknecht and Schwarzer warn against a “maximum counterattack” by Vladimir Putin. The petition has already been signed hundreds of thousands of times, but has also sparked a lot of criticism. On February 25, Wagenknecht called for a large-scale demonstration against further arms deliveries in front of the Brandenburg Gate. (dpa/frs)