The German movie All Quiet on the Western Front won the award for Best Picture at the Sunday Bafta Awards, the awards of the British Film and Television Academy. The Netflix film about the First World War was nominated fourteen times and won the award in seven categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. In doing so, it broke a Bafta record for most awards won by a non-English language film.

The film, available on Netflix in the Netherlands under the name Im Westen nichts Neues, is a new film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, which was published in 1928. The book was filmed twice before, in 1930 and in 1979.

Also the comedy action film Everything Everywhere All At Once and the tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin were frequently nominated for British film awards. Both competed in ten categories. The latter managed to cash in three nominations, including Best British Film. Everything Everywhere All At Once won one prize.

Best Actor and Best Actress

The Best Actor award went to Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis in the film of the same name. He beat Colin Farrell and Bendan Fraser, among others. Cate Blanchett also won the award for best actress in a biopic. She plays the role of a world-famous composer and conductor, Lydia Tár, in the movie Tár. Both actors have also been nominated for an Oscar for their roles. The award ceremony will take place within a month.

All Quiet on the Western Front may also win prizes at the prestigious American film awards next month. The production has been nominated nine times, including Best Picture, Best International Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.