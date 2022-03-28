Descalzi: “Eni has no rubles, the contracts provide for the payment of fuel in euros and the contracts should be amended”

The Italian energy giant Eni he dissociates himself from the Russian president Vladimir Putin that only a few days ago announced the “squeeze” on the payment of the gas in rubles. “I have made the decision to implement a series of measures to switch to paying in rubles for our gas delivered to hostile countries, and to forgo in all transactions the currencies that have been compromised,” he said. Putinexplaining that this is a reaction to the freezing of Russian assets in the West.

On the other hand, the CEO of Eni in a panel in Dubai, reported by the agency Bloombergsaid: “We will not pay for Russian gas in rubles: Eni has no rubles; the contracts provide for the payment of fuel in euros and the contracts should be amended to change the terms, “he said Descalzistressing that “Europe should look to Africa for more gas supplies”.

“The request of the Russia to export his natural gas be paid in rubles it is a problem for the energy markets because it is causing volatility in prices and it is very difficult to pay that currency “, Descalzi said, recalling that Europe does not have its own energy resources and does not have sufficient capacity for regasification of LNG to satisfy the request”. “Europe, he concluded Descalziit’s an empty box when it comes to energy ”.

Meanwhile, according to the agency Novathe transit of gas from Russia through Ukraine remains at the maximum level of contractual obligations of the Russian energy company Gazprom. This is reported by the operator of the transport system gas (Gts) Ukrainian. In particular, the applications for sending gas through the Sudzha and Sokhranovka stations from Russia amount to 109.5 million cubic meters per day. The supply levels of gas through Ukraine by Gazproma Russian monopolist for the export of blue fuel to Europe, are at the highest levels foreseen by the contract since the end of February.

