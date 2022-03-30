Pd towards the center of Renziano and Calendiano

A government crisis “would be harmful for us, for all of us. And it would be terribly negative for the peace process and for those suffering from war. We work hard to avoid it”, writes the Pd secretary. Enrico Letta, on Twitter. The case that worries the DEM leader is obviously that of the increase in military spending to 2% of GDP and the opposition of the 5 Star Movement, reiterated today by Giuseppe Conte with a peremptory “we will not step back”.

Beyond the fate of the government Dragons, however at the beginning of 2023 the legislature ends and the elections are in any case, at risk is the yellow-red alliance, that Pd-M5S agreement that only a few months ago seemed capable of being able to seriously compete with the disastrous Center-right and damaged after the Quirinale match. With the Pd and Letta more and more stars and stripes, and under the orders of Biden (to use the words of Massimo Cacciari), the 5 Stars go towards a return to the origins (we will see if the governor Luigi Di Maio will leave) of the first Beppe Grillo.

And necessarily al Democratic party all that remains is to dive towards the center of Renziano and Calendiano, trying to attract pieces of Forza Italia. The war in Ukraine and the response of the West could concretely redesign the political framework in view of the political vote.

