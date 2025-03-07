War drums sound for Ilia Topuria. The Hispanic-Georgian fighter, who has recently left his UFC weight belt to climb from division to the light weight, has revolutionized social networks with a message: «When we announce it you will not believe it. Get ready ». A statement that, as sources from all solvency have transferred to ABC, would be supported by the signature of a contract for his next fight. Since the matador, as he nicknamers sports, knocked out Max Holloway in October 2024, many have been the theories that have arisen with respect to his future. It was in December, in Cope’s great game, when he suggested that, due to the extreme hardness of the weight cuts to go down to 145 pounds (65.8 kilos) and the lack of motivation by legendary names in the division, he had made the decision to climb in the category, putting his look in the champion, Islam Makhachev, or in one of the contestants, Charles Oliveira. Standard related news not the Topuria agent sees possible the fight with Makhachev: «I am sure that Islam will accept it» Jose Soriano Malki Kawa assures that no one has told them that they cannot fight for the title, but that it does not depend on them in their entirety Alexander Volkanovski in April, finally left the vacancy and had to sit down again. Now the time has come for its premiere in the light weight. And, according to his own manager, Malki Kawa, the change of category did it with the assurance that something great for them would arrive, due to the great status of Topuria in the American League. “We do not skip from here to there without having the conversations and certain things … No one has said that we cannot fight for the title,” he said in an interview with Ariel Helwani recently. In that same talk, the representative of Topuria said he was very confident that the next commitment of the Hispanic-Georgian would be for the title. «Ilia Topuria is thinking about longevity, he is thinking about the fact that it is almost a reduction of 50 pounds every time. It is time to go to 155. I am sure that Islam will accept it. I’m sure we’ll fight for that belt, but it really doesn’t depend on us, ”said Malki Kawa. According to these words, the scenario has been placed so that one of the greatest fights of the moment can be disputed: the vs. Makhachev Topuria. What seems to happen in all likelihood is that the matador will fight at the International Fight Week in Las Vegas, on June 28. It is missing that the Russian monarch accepts the lawsuit and, otherwise, an interim title between two contestants such as Oliveira and Topuria could even be created, although the path desired by the UFC is that the fight between the Daguestaní and the Hispanic-Georgian is immediately given. Be that as it may, the ex -southeast of weight weight is already in battle mode, waiting for the time the fight to be disputed and start with its most demanding preparation. However, the fact of not having to lower so many kilos, because it will fight in the 155 pounds (70.1 kilos), will allow you to find yourself stronger than ever. Topuria is preparing to continue making history in mixed martial arts.

