Russia deploys dolphins to protect important naval base at Sevastopol on the Black Sea. American analysts report this based on satellite images from the company Maxar Technologies. The use of such a ‘war flipper’ is not new, especially Americans and Russians train dolphins for military purposes. “It’s like a police sniffer dog, but under water.”
28-04-22, 15:41
Analysts report in The Washington Post that the dolphins are currently being used to track down mines and enemy divers. A Maxar spokesman, meanwhile, confirms the analysts’ theory, stating that two dolphins have only been seen in the port city since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
