A specialist makes a prosthesis in a workshop at the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, western Ukraine. © Smoliyenko Dmytro/Ukrinform/ABACA/Imago

After serious injuries in the war, tens of thousands of people in Ukraine need artificial feet, legs, hands and arms.

The current supply in the country is not sufficient. There is a lack of specialists, prosthesis technicians and money – a report from two rehabilitation centers in Lviv.

Dmytro is 26, civilian, electrician, tall, quiet and says little; Ruslan, 28, is a military policeman, smaller than Dmytro but fit, smiles and answers questions in detail. As different as the men seem, they have a common fate: both lost their right legs in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“I climbed off a power pole and stepped on a mine,” says Dmytro.

“On the tenth day of the war, an aerial bomb fell 15 meters from me,” says Ruslan.

The two Ukrainians are patients of the Superhumans prosthesis and rehabilitation center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. It is unknown how many people in Ukraine lost their arms, hands, feet or legs during the war. Kiev does not release any figures on deaths and injuries, although US sources speak of around 70,000 dead and up to 120,000 injured.

The German prosthesis manufacturer Ottobock expects around 50,000 men, women and children to have amputations. There are lower numbers mentioned – namely 20,000 – but also higher ones. Even using the most conservative estimate, there have been at least 33 amputations per day since the start of the war. In any case, there is not enough capacity in the country to supply them. “Before the full-scale invasion, we had three prosthetic manufacturers for hands and maybe 30 for legs across the country,” says surgeon Volodymyr Fedorov. He runs the Unbroken prosthesis and rehabilitation center, where, in addition to treatment, new prosthesis technicians are also trained. This center is also located in Lviv.

Western manufacturers supply the prostheses

Both Superhumans and Unbroken began work in April 2023. The centers are organized differently. Superhumans is financed primarily privately, while Unbroken is part of the public health system and also accepts donations. The money comes from all over the world from companies, public sponsors and private individuals.

Both clinics are struggling with similar problems: many patients, too few prosthesis technicians, orthopedists, doctors, occupational therapists and other specialists such as trauma therapists. And both treatment centers rely on Western technology due to a lack of domestic products: Össur from Iceland; Open Bionics from Great Britain, Covvi from Italy, Ottobock from Germany. A fully electric hand can cost more than 50,000 euros, a leg more than 70,000 euros.

In most cases, those affected lose their lower extremities after mine explosions or artillery fire: feet, lower legs, entire legs. Often several limbs have to be amputated.

Before permanent help comes several temporary measures

28-year-old Ruslan walks quickly towards the training stairs, climbs up and down again. Prosthesis technician Dmitri Konontschuk monitors the data that Ruslan’s fully electric leg sends him on a laptop. It’s about loads at certain angles, resistance and supporting power of the artificial leg. Konontschuk enters a few values ​​into his laptop and Ruslan walks around the room more relaxed and evenly. Civilian Dmytro observes the quick, safe movements of military policeman Ruslan. Dmytro himself still has a temporary solution. His injury was only six months ago and the stump is not yet ready for permanent help.

After a few climbs up the stairs, short sprints and corrections on the laptop, Ruslan’s leg is adjusted the way he needs it. He gets around without outside help and without a wheelchair – a great advantage in a country whose Soviet-style public infrastructure does not take people with disabilities into account.

If Ruslan had long pants, his gait would not reveal that he has an artificial leg from the German manufacturer Ottobock. The Lower Saxony company has been working with the clinics in Lviv since the full invasion. There is a special discount program for Ukraine and technical specialists from Ukraine are trained in Duderstadt, explains the company’s press spokeswoman, Merle Florstedt. Ottobock is also still present in Russia – a point that several people in Lviv criticize. The company has reduced the number of locations in Russia from six to three and “does not work with the Russian military,” emphasizes the spokeswoman.

New rehabilitation centers are planned across the country

Throughout the Superhumans hospital, patients with recent injuries encounter those who have already advanced in recovery. “We have colleagues who have amputations themselves and who look after newcomers. This communication from one to the other is important for the psyche,” explains press spokesman Andrij Schick as he gives a tour of the clinic. Superhumans can currently care for 50 patients per month, with 1,020 more waiting for treatment.

Superhumans wants to build five new centers across the country. The center in Lviv required $15 million in investments; the new locations would be smaller and would require five to six million US dollars, at least in the start-up phase, explains Kateryna Kovalchuk, who is responsible for fundraising.

Unbroken is also expanding. The number of beds in Lviv is expected to grow from the current 150 to 250. In addition, Unbroken is investing in the training of prosthesis technicians. “We can then pass on this knowledge if there are new wars elsewhere,” says the surgeon Fedorov matter-of-factly. It would also be good to have our own Ukrainian prosthesis factory, he adds. “We need our own companies so we could produce more cheaply. The need will remain for a long time.” (By Viktor Funk)