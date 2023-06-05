The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, reported that his phone was tapped as part of an alleged “war dirty” in full elections of the State of Mexico and Coahuila.

Through his official Twitter account, the leader of Morena announced that his phone had been tapped to make calls on his behalf since 6 in the morning of this Sunday, June 4, for which reason he was unable to use it.

Delgado assured that the ‘hacking’ of which he is a victim is part of the “dirty war” waged against Morena and the 4T since the last days, on the eve of the Edomex and Coahuila elections.

“Today at 6:00 a.m. my phone was tapped to make fake calls on my behalf and, in addition, I constantly receive calls from different call centers to prevent me from using it. This is part of the dirty war that has been implemented in recent days against our movement,” he denounced on social networks.

It should be remembered that, just on Saturday, June 3, the Morenista leader denounced alleged acts of persecution and harassment against leaders and supporters of the party in Coahuila, for which he blamed the PRI governor Miguel Angel Riquelme of anything that might happen.

Likewise, he denounced that Edomex municipal police officers are being used by local governments of the PRI and PAN to intimidate Morenista sympathizers, as well as the alleged purchase of votes in favor of the opposition alliance in the municipality of Naucalpan.

After the start of election day, Mario Delgado accompanied the Morena candidate in Coahuila, Armando Guadiana, to cast his vote at his assigned polling place in Saltillo, from where he denounced “levantones” against morenistas by state police.

“We have experienced all of this in the last three days, but we have been denouncing the ministerial authority, the electoral authority, even the federal authorities. But instead of instilling fear, they are making people motivated, outraged and get out of massive way to vote, that is the invitation to the people who today go out to vote,” he warned.

The leader of Morena called on citizens not to be intimidated by this type of act and to exercise their right to vote, while asking “that there be no government intervention” and “the popular will be respected.”