Saturday, March 2, 2024
War Dead | The search for fallen Finns in Russia continues

March 1, 2024
in World Europe
War Dead | The search for fallen Finns in Russia continues

The Association for the Care of the Memory of the War Martyrs has taken the fallen Finns found by Russian searchers home from Vyborg last November

In wars the search for the fallen Finns has continued in Russia despite the worsening of relations between the two countries.

However, the Finns have not been able to do their own searches after 2020. The background was first the corona restrictions, then the war in Ukraine and the resulting restrictions.

The War Martyrs' Remembrance Association has brought home fallen Finns found by Russian searchers from Vyborg last November, when the remains of a total of 40 soldiers were brought to Finland. In autumn 2021, there were 94 such repatriates.

Chairman of the association Pertti Suominen believes that the Russians will continue to search for the dead when the earth melts again. The Russians are mainly looking for fallen Red Army soldiers, but at least for the time being, the return of the found Finns to their homeland has also been successful.

“We can't search this year either, but if the situation permits, we will try to retrieve the finds of the Russian searchers,” says Suominen.

Almost not all Finnish soldiers who died in the winter and continuation wars could be brought home from the front. More than 10,000 soldiers remained in the war zones, whose final fate remained unclear.

Since 1992, a total of 1,600 fallen Finns have been found on the Russian side. Identification based on the remains can be very difficult afterwards, unless the searchers find, for example, a sensor plate. Of the fallen found, only 430 have been identified.

Identified deceased are buried in the heroes' cemetery of their home parish, and unidentified ones in the Lappeenranta heroes' cemetery.

